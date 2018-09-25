Flair Writing Industries files DRHP with SEBI, plans to raise Rs 450 cr via IPO

Flair Writing Industries (Flair), a leading manufacturer of writing instruments in India with a focus on pens, has filed draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI for its initial public offering.

The company plans to raise Rs 450 crore through public issue which comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 330 crore and an offer for sale Rs 120 crore.

As per prospectus, the offer for sale is by promoters Khubilal Jugraj Rathod aggregating up to Rs 24 crore, Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod Rs 18 crore, and Nirmala Khubilal Rathod, Manjula Vimalchand Rathod, Rajesh Khubilal Rathod, Mohit Khubilal Rathod, Sumitkumar Vimalchand Rathod to Rs 12 crore each, and Sangita Rajesh Rathod, Shalini Mohit Rathod and Sonal Sumitkumar Rathod aggregating up to Rs 6 crore each.

The company proposed to utilise the fresh issue proceeds for purchase of machinery (Rs 132.88 crore); constructing new factory buildings and related facilities at manufacturing plant in Valsad, Gujarat (Rs 69.51 crore); funding working capital requirements (Rs 40.49 crore); repayment/pre-payment of debt (Rs 15 crore); and for general corporate purposes.

Flair's products are sold under principal brands Flair, Hauser and Pierre Cardin, as well as other brands Rudi Kellner and Landmark.

It has been a manufacturer since March 2017 and the exclusive distributor since January 2017 of certain Reynolds branded pens in India. Flair owns the exclusive rights to the Pierre Cardin trademark in India for class 16 products, including pens and also are distributor of ZIG pens in India.

Flair manufactures pens and other products from six manufacturing plants in Naigaon (near Mumbai), Maharashtra; Daman in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu; and Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Their plants (other than plant in Naigaon where writing instruments are manually assembled) had a combined production capacity of 128.83 crore pieces per annum as of June 2018 and capacity utilisation of 80 percent (including erstwhile units in the Surat Special Economic Zone) in the financial year 2018.

The company may consider issuing and allotting up to 7 lakh equity shares on a private placement basis for cash consideration aggregating up to Rs 50 crore at its discretion prior to registering the Red Herring Prospectus with the RoC (the pre-IPO placement).

If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue.

Axis Capital and Edelweiss Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue.