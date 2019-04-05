App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Fixed income investors can stay with short-term bonds to gain from liquidity infusion'

We would advise investors to stay invested at the shorter end of the curve as we believe that RBI will have to inject further liquidity into the markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Puneet Pal

The MPC on Thursday delivered a 25 bps rate cut while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ stance. MPC voted 4-2 (Ghate & Viral voted for no cut) in favour of the rate cut while the neutral stance was retained with a 5-1 vote. Dholakia voted for a change in the stance to Accommodative. CRR was kept unchanged.

Though the rate cut was in line with the market expectations, the unchanged “Neutral “stance was disappointing as the market was expecting a change in stance to accommodative which did not come about. A small segment of the market was also expecting a 50bps rate cut.

The MPC lowered its forecast both for inflation and GDP growth while sounding cautious on the fiscal situation.

related news

On inflation, RBI lowered its forecast to 2.9 -3 percent in H1 2019-20 and 3.5-3.8 percent in H2 2019-20. It is 30 bps lower than the earlier forecast. This is presuming normal monsoons with risks evenly balanced.

On GDP growth, the forecast for FY20 has been lowered by 20bps to 7.2 percent from 7.4 percent earlier. The MPC also noted that the Output Gap remains negative and the domestic economy faces headwinds, especially on the global front.

Overall, the MPC Statement mentioned global growth concerns and that the monetary policy stance of the US Fed and other advanced economy central banks has turned dovish.

It also noted the slowdown in major emerging market economies. It also noted that Inflation in advanced economies and key emerging markets continued to remain low.

On the development and the regulatory front, some of the important measures announced were:

1. An additional 2 percent fall CR within the Mandatory SLR requirement, thus increasing it from 13 percent to 15 percent in a phased manner. This measure will further lead to convergence of LCR with SLR.
2. Setting up of a committee to assess the state of Housing Finance securitisation markets and propose steps to further develop these markets.

3. Setting up of the task force to propose measures for developing a secondary market for Corporate loans in India.

Market Outlook:

The market backdrop in the run-up to the policy was positive with market participants expecting a change in stance apart from the Rate Cut.

A small minority were also expecting a 50bps rate cut. From this perspective, the markets were a little disappointed that the stance of the monetary policy has not been changed and as such the market reaction has been negative with the benchmark 10yr bond yield rising by 6-7 bps post the Policy announcement.

Going ahead we continue to expect another 25 bps rate cut in the June review and expect the yield on the Benchmark 10-yr Bond to range between 7.2-7.5 percent.

We expect the curve to steepen further and the Spreads securities( AAA Corporate Bonds / State Loans) to outperform the Sovereign curve.

With the fiscal concerns weighing on the market, Liquidity management by RBI will be an important factor for the markets and in this context, the evolving global monetary Policy stance will play an important role.

What kind of Liquidity injection tools RBI will use will have a bearing on the market yields and the shape of the yield curve in the future.

We would advise investors to stay invested at the shorter end of the Curve as we believe that RBI will have to inject further liquidity into the markets for the effective transmission of the rate cuts which will be supportive of the shorter end of the curve and for Spread assets like AAA bonds and SDL’s.

(The author is Deputy Head – Fixed Income, DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED ...

Afghanistan Opt for Split Captaincy Ahead of World Cup

Some People Lose Their Sleep When India Hits Back at Terrorists, Says ...

Pakistan Announces Release of 360 Indian Fishermen in Jail Starting Fr ...

Jonas Brother Releases New 'Cool' Video With Indirect References to Pr ...

Game of Thrones S8 Premiere First Reactions: So Many Reunions, Epic Se ...

Don't Want to Contest Anymore, Says Sumitra Mahajan After BJP Delays I ...

SC Refuses to Grant Interim Stay on Operation of Electoral Bonds

Vivek Oberoi on Playing Modi in Modi's Biopic

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

SC refuses to grant interim stay on operation of electoral bonds, to t ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Faced with little competition, Mehbooba Mufti likely to win Anantnag L ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.