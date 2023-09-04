Five Star Business Finance rises 2% post block deal as 8.8% equity changes hands

Public holds the majority of the stake in Five-Star Business Finance stock with 52.16 percent.

Shares of Five Star Business Finance jumped nearly 2 percent in early trade on September 4, post a block deal where 8.8 percent of equity changed hands. At 10:49 am the Five Star Business stock was trading 1.38 percent higher at Rs 738.14 on NSE.

Details about the block deal

Foreign investors Norwest Venture Partners X - Mauritius, Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II LLC, and TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd have collectively sold an 8.75 percent stake in mortgage lender Five-Star Business Finance on September 1.

The sale of 2.55 crore shares amounted to a substantial Rs 1,862.86 crore. In contrast, HDFC Mutual Fund, through HTCL - HDFC Mid - Cap Opportunities Fund, acquired 41.19 lakh shares in Five-Star at an average price of Rs 730 per share, totaling Rs 300.7 crore.

Brokerage Views

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has given a ‘buy’ rating to the Five-Star Business Finance stock with a target price of Rs 765 in a recently released report. The brokerage firm further stated that, “Five-Star Business Finance (Five-Star) is a direct play on the increasing formalisation of credit, especially in the small-ticket business loan segment.”

Brokerage firm Nomura has initiated coverage on Five-Star Business Finance with a "Buy" rating and set a price target of Rs 750 in a recently released report.

Shareholding Pattern

Public holds the majority of the stake in Five-Star Business Finance stock with 52.16 percent. Promoters and FIIs hold 34.39 percent and 8.74 percent stake respectively. DIIs hold the remaining 4.71 percent stake in the Five-Star Business Finance Non-Banking Financial Institution.

Stock Performance

Five-Star Business Finance stock has given a return 33.17 percent over the past six months. The benchmark Nifty Bank index has given a return of 7.48 percent over the same duration.

