you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Five of top-10 firms add Rs 36,839 crore in m-cap; SBI leads

The m-cap of SBI jumped Rs 10,218.68 crore to Rs 3,22,089.23 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 36,839 crore in market valuation last week, with SBI leading the pack.

HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the other companies which witnessed a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on June 28, while TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.

The m-cap of SBI jumped Rs 10,218.68 crore to Rs 3,22,089.23 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 8,485.38 crore to Rs 6,68,555.19 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 9,398.59 crore to reach Rs 3,78,194.61 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever advanced Rs 4,026.53 crore to Rs 3,86,914.89 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 4,148.44 crore to stand at Rs 2,82,105.47 crore.

In contrast, RIL's m-cap dropped Rs 17,242.19 crore to Rs 7,93,647.61 crore and that of TCS fell Rs 8,517.92 crore to Rs 8,35,749.88 crore.

Infosys' valuation declined by Rs 8,191.74 crore to Rs 3,19,783.94 crore while that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 2,520 crore to Rs 2,81,900.73 crore.

ITC lost Rs 367 crore in market valuation to stand at Rs 3,35,825.21 crore.

In the order of top-10 firms, TCS was at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank.

For the week, the BSE Sensex rose 200.15 points or 0.51 percent to close at 39,394.64.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 30, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Business #Companies #market capitalization #markets #Nifty #Sensex #stocks #videos

