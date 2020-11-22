PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2020 10:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Five of top-10 cos lose Rs 1,07,160 crore in m-cap

The m-cap of TCS plummeted Rs 4,165.14 crore to Rs 9,97,984.24 crore and that of HUL dropped by Rs 16,211.94 crore to Rs 4,98,011.94 crore.

PTI

Five of the 10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined loss of Rs 1,07,160 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest loser. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), HUL, Infosys Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd were the other bluechip firms that witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) last week.

However, HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd and Bharti Airtel finished with gains.

RIL's valuation tumbled Rs 69,378.51 crore to Rs 12,84,246.18 crore.

The m-cap of TCS plummeted Rs 4,165.14 crore to Rs 9,97,984.24 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dropped by Rs 16,211.94 crore to Rs 4,98,011.94 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys fell Rs 12,948.61 crore to Rs 4,69,834.44 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined Rs 4,455.8 crore to Rs 3,31,315.58 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank added Rs 18,827.94 crore to its valuation at Rs 7,72,853.69 crore.

HDFC's valuation rose by Rs 3,938.48 crore to Rs 4,19,699.86 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 23,445.93 crore to Rs 3,73,947.2 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance advanced by Rs 20,747.08 crore to Rs 2,84,285.64 crore and that of Bharti Airtel Ltd rose by Rs 1,145.67 crore to Rs 2,63,776.2 crore.

RIL led the chart of top-10 valued companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

 

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Nov 22, 2020 10:30 am

