Fitch Glitch: Investors lose Rs 3.56 lakh cr as Dalal Street joins global selloff

After crashing 1,000 points intra-day, the BSE Sensex clawed back some lost ground to end 676.53 points or 1.02 percent lower at 65,782.78

Equity indices spiralled lower on August 2 after rating agency Fitch unexpectedly downgraded US’s sovereign credit rating, spooking investors across the globe and triggering a rout in world markets.

After crashing 1,000 points intra-day, the BSE Sensex clawed back some lost ground to end 676.53 points or 1.02 percent lower at 65,782.78, while the broader NSE Nifty finished 207 points or 1.05 percent lower at 19,526.55.

Domestic investors were left poorer by Rs 3.56 lakh crore, with the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies standing at Rs 303.24 lakh crore, compared to Rs 306.80 lakh crore on August 1.

In the Sensex pack, index heavyweight Reliance Industries shed Rs 18,539 crore in market capitalization, followed by HDFC Bank (Rs 15,354 crore), Tata Motors (Rs7,675.10 crore), Bajaj Finserv (Rs 7,223.41 crore) and Tata Steel (Rs 5184.25 crore).

Only four counters bucked the trend – Nestle India, HUL, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra.

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the US credit rating from AAA to AA+, citing 'expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years'. The move triggered a spike in US yields on the benchmark 10-year bond to over 4 percent. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was quick to respond to the downgrade, calling it “arbitrary” and “outdated.”

“The downgrade of the US credit rating by a notch is sentiment negative for global markets. The US 10-year bond yield spiking above 4% and the dollar index rising to 102 are near-term negative for emerging markets.

“But it is important to note that the downgrade doesn’t say anything that the market doesn’t know. So, the negative knee-jerk reaction will be short-lived. Globally equity markets have been rising on the US economy’s soft landing narrative. The downgrade doesn’t alter that,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Most analysts maintain the markets are experiencing a knee-jerk reaction.

“Today's selling could've been a panic reaction to Fitch cutting US credit rating from 'AAA' to 'AA+'. However, if you look at June Quarter results from companies in the US and India you would be able to validate that there is economic strength in India and the USA is looking to make a strong economic recovery,” said Mayank Mehraa, Smallcase manager and principal partner at financial consultancy Craving Alpha.

Over the past month up to yesterday, the Nifty was up 2.13 percent while Nifty Midcap was up 6.42 percent, making decent returns for most market participants.

“In such cases most people are sitting on returns more than they expect which makes their holding extremely fragile. The linear up-trend also gives people the perception of ‘expensive valuations’. Overall, I would call this correction healthy as it would keep complacency away and keep participants on their toes about their positions and investments,” he added.

