App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fitch assigns PFC's USD 300 mn bond final rating of 'BBB-'

The USD300 million Regulation S global bond offers a fixed coupon of 5.25 percent per annum, payable semi-annually, with a maturity date of 10 August 2028 and represents the second issue from PFC's existing USD1.0 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fitch Ratings today said it has assigned state-run Power Finance Corporation's (PFC; BBB-/Stable) USD300 million bond a final rating of 'BBB-'. The bond is rated in line with PFC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', and the net proceeds of the bond are being used for general corporate purposes, a Fitch statement said elaborating key rating drivers.

The USD300 million Regulation S global bond offers a fixed coupon of 5.25 percent per annum, payable semi-annually, with a maturity date of 10 August 2028 and represents the second issue from PFC's existing USD1.0 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme, it said.

On May 31, 2018, Fitch affirmed PFC's senior unsecured outstanding issues and debt instruments (including the USD1.0 billion MTN programme) at 'BBB-'. Both the programme and the bond rating are aligned with PFC's IDR as the USD300 million bond constitutes a direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligation of PFC and ranks pari passu with all of the company's other present and future outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The PFC's ratings are equalised with those of India (BBB-/Stable). This reflects PFC's strong legal status, control and oversight, moderate level of historical financial support, moderate socio-political and very strong financial implications of a potential default. PFC continues to play a strategic role in supporting India's electricity sector by acting as a focal point for the provision of capital to generation, transmission and distribution projects and entities nationally.

related news

These factors indicate a reasonable likelihood of PFC receiving extraordinary state support, if required. The stable outlook is also in line with that on the sovereign, it added.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 09:46 pm

tags #Business #Power Finance Corporation

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.