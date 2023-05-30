Fiscal deficit target at risk, Nomura warns despite RBI's Rs 87,416 crore dividend to govt

RBI

Concerns have been raised by Nomura Research regarding the achievement of the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent of GDP for the fiscal year 2023-24. Nomura identifies several factors that contribute to this risk, including the potential shortfall in nominal GDP growth, lower tax buoyancy, a constrained budget for revenue expenditure, and ambitious goals for capital expenditure.

Although the higher dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provides a fiscal windfall of over Rs 50,000 crore (0.17 percent of GDP) to the government, Nomura's report suggests that this gain is likely to be offset by an equal slippage in the fertilizer subsidy.

During its recent board meeting, the RBI approved the transfer of Rs 87,416 crore as a dividend to the government for the fiscal year 2022-23. This dividend payment is noteworthy considering that the RBI had previously approved a dividend of Rs 30,307 crore for the government after its board meeting in May 2022.

In the recently released annual report of the RBI, insights are provided into the reasons behind the higher-than-expected dividends transferred to the government. The report highlights the significant increase in the RBI's income, driven by profits from foreign exchange sales amounting to Rs 1 trillion, reflecting active intervention in the FX market. Furthermore, the RBI's higher interest income of Rs 1.3 trillion from its holdings of domestic and foreign securities outweighed losses incurred in liquidity operations.

Regarding expenses, the RBI allocated Rs 1.3 trillion to its contingency fund, which serves to protect against risks arising from securities depreciation and monetary/forex operations. This allocation represents an increase compared to the previous year, with the contingency fund now accounting for 6 percent of the RBI's balance sheet, surpassing the typical range of 5.5-6.5 percent.