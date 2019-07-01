Govt may retain 3.4% deficit for FY20; market to scale new highs after Budget: Poll

Amid weak global cues and signs of a slowdown in Indian markets, Budget 2019 could act as a shot in the arm for the economy and boost the performance of equities, a poll showed.

According to analysts, fund managers, and money managers that Moneycontrol polled, the upside for Sensex and Nifty remain intact and they are on track to hit fresh record highs in FY20.

The biggest worry on D-Street is whether the government would be able to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent of GDP kept in the interim Budget. It’s a tough ask especially at a time when the fiscal deficit for the first two months of FY20 stood at Rs 3.66 lakh crore, or 52 percent of the full-year target of Rs 7.04 lakh crore.

Almost 56 percent of the poll respondents are of the view that government is likely to retain the fiscal deficit target at 3.4 percent of the GDP while 31 percent feel that there could be a slight increase in that number. Rest of the respondents chose not to comment.

“We believe the government will be able to keep the fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent. That would be unimaginable in an economy that has slowed for the past three quarters,” V K Sharma, Head – PCG & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

“We believe that would be possible because of the following two reasons for the buoyancy of income. Firstly, large inflow from RBI as a dividend or any other form, and secondly, strategic sales of PSUs,” he said.

Benchmark indices have rallied about 9 percent in 2019. Sensex has surged 9.2 percent and Nifty has gained 8.5 percent so far in 2019 (till June 28).

Almost 44 percent of the respondents feel that Sensex is likely to scale past 43,000 by next Budget in 2020, which translates into an upside of about 9 percent from the closing spot level of 39,394 recorded on June 28.

However, 38 percent of them also see Sensex hovering in a range of 42,000-43,000, while 13 percent feel that it swinging in the range of 40,000-41,000. The rest of the respondents (6 percennt) feel that the index will trade below 40,000 till Budget next year.

For Nifty, a huge majority (81 percent) of the poll respondents feel the index will trade above 12,200 in the same time period, and 13 percent feel that it will swing in the range of 12,000-12,100. Rest 6 percent see it below 12,000 till next Budget.

PSU stocks have been in limelight since the last week on expectations of recapitalisation and divestment plans that could be announced in the Budget.

Disinvestments of PSUs through listings and ETFs, strategic sale of defunct PSUs and residual holdings of earlier strategic sales, and the sale of surplus land of PSUs will help maximise non-tax revenues to meet government’s ongoing development and welfare spend, suggest experts.

As many as 75 percent of the poll respondents feel that there could be an announcement of the plan from the government with respect to the privatisation of some PSU banks and capital infusion.

“There will be proposals for capitalisation of banks as their capital base is eroded and they need the capital infusion. In the face of the high NPAs and the losses they have booked over the years only a substantial re-capitalisation program will be able to provide the banks with the strength that they require to do fresh business,” Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management told Moneycontrol.

“The banks may also be advised to explore capital markets route for the re-capitalisation needs, which would link their ability to raise money to the efficiency in management,” he said.

D-Street is also expecting some sort of stimulus from the government to boost growth in the Indian economy that hit speed breakers during March quarter.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.8 percent in January-March, confirming fears of a slowdown. The growth in GDP was slowest since 2014-15.

One of the key agendas of the government is to help revive the capex/investment cycle and increase the investment rate, i.e., Gross Fixed Capital Formation as a percentage of GDP from 32 percent of GDP in FY19 (presently) to around 36 percent of GDP by FY23.

“To revive the capex cycle, a greater push from the government towards capital/public expenditure is required over the coming years. Capital expenditure as a percentage of GDP has reduced over the past few years,” Sampath Reddy, CIO, Bajaj Allianz Life told Moneycontrol.

“The government has increased plan outlay expenditure to some key ministries like railways, road and highways, etc. over the past few years. It is also important to help revive private investment, which has been fledgeling for a while, and the government needs to provide some impetus for that,” he said.

Poll Participants:

Rusmik Oza, head of Fundamental Research, Kotak SecuritiesVineeta Sharma, Head of Research, Narnolia Financial AdvisorNikhil Kamath, Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer of ZerodhaSunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth ManagementUmesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco SecuritiesAnuj Shah, Head-Private Client Group, Reliance SecuritiesPankaj Pandey, Head of Research at ICICI SecuritiesDinesh Rohira, CEO & Founder, 5nance.comRanjan Chakravarty, Product Strategy, Metropolitan Stock ExchangeSanjeev Jain, VP Equity Research, Sunness Capital IndiaJayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking LtdAmnish Aggarwal, Head of Research, Prabhudas LilladherHarish Krishnan, Sr VP & Fund Manager (Equity), Kotak Mahindra AMCVinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.Vijay Bhushan, President, ANMI

Amit Lalan, Director, Upstox

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.