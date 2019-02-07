Fintech start-up NIRA selected for Techstars Accelerator Program

NIRA, a Fintech start-up that provides small credit to consumers with limited access to traditional avenues of finance, announced it has been selected by global seed accelerator Techstars for its inaugural mentorship program in India.

The Techstars accelerator program will give NIRA access to mentorship, global connections, investors and other support to help them grow and succeed, the company officials said.

NIRA is one of ten startups selected for this program following a highly competitive selection process with applications from hundreds of entrepreneurs and start-ups from 30 countries around the world.

“NIRA is honored to be among ahandful of companies selected for this prestigious program,” said Rohit Sen, Co-Founder, and CEO of NIRA.

“Techstars Bangalore Accelerator is focused on supporting startups which are addressing large emerging markets opportunities, and we believe being selected for this program is a recognition of our vision and our potential to make a significant contribution towards financial inclusivity in India,” he added.