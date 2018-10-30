Finolex Industries jumps 4% after strong Q2 results

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Finolex Industries rose nearly 4 percent in the early trade after the company reported a 171 percent year-on-year jump in profit for the July-September quarter.

Stock rose as much as 7.5 percent, hitting an intraday high of Rs 580.

The company reported a Q2 profit of Rs 76.4 crore, up from Rs 28.2 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Finolex Industries' sales for the September quarter grew 14.17 percent YoY to Rs 542.64 crore.

At 1000 hours, Finolex Industries was quoting at Rs 560.05, up 3.82 percent from the previous close.