App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finolex Industries jumps 4% after strong Q2 results

Finolex Industries' sales for the September quarter grew 14.17 percent YoY to Rs 542.64 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Finolex Industries rose nearly 4 percent in the early trade after the company reported a 171 percent year-on-year jump in profit for the July-September quarter.

Stock rose as much as 7.5 percent, hitting an intraday high of Rs 580.

The company reported a Q2 profit of Rs 76.4 crore, up from Rs 28.2 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Finolex Industries' sales for the September quarter grew 14.17 percent YoY to Rs 542.64 crore.

At 1000 hours, Finolex Industries was quoting at Rs 560.05, up 3.82 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 10:21 am

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #Finolex Industries #markets

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.