Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finolex Cables shares climb 3% after Jefferies maintains buy call on the stock

Finolex's Standalone net sales for Q1FY21 came at Rs 377.12 crore, down 53.31 percent from Rs 807.74 crore in June 2019.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Finolex Cables climbed over 3 percent in morning trade on BSE on August 21 after the global brokerage firm Jefferies maintained buy call in the stock, citing the company's Q1 revenue was ahead of its estimates.

Jefferies has a target price of Rs 415 for Finolex Cables.

As per CNBC-TV18, Jefferies has trimmed FY21 operational margin by 100 bps, factoring Q1 weakness and management commentary.

"We like the company's focus on margin-accretive electrical cables along with its strong balance sheet and inexpensive valuation," Jefferies said.

Quarterly net profit came at Rs 34.98 crore in June 2020, down 57.12 percent from Rs 81.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 57.02 crore in Q1FY21, down 55.44 percent from Rs 127.97 crore in Q1FY20.

Finolex Cables' EPS decreased to Rs 2.29 in June 2020 from Rs 5.33 in June 2019.

Shares of the company traded 2.68 percent up at Rs 302.60 on BSE at 11:10 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 11:58 am

