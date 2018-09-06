App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finolex Cables gains 3% as Jefferies initiates coverage with buy call with target Rs 690

It believes that valuation gap with leaders will shrink once new product start accruing materially.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Finolex Cables gained 3 percent intraday Thursday as research house Jefferies has initiated coverage on stock with a buy and target of Rs 690 per share.

The company has a strong franchise in cables and wires, and started diversifying into high-margin appliances, said Jefferies.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 750.00 and 52-week low Rs 510.55 on 19 January, 2018 and 25 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.8 percent below its 52-week high and 10.47 percent above its 52-week low

At 10:46 hrs Finolex Cables was quoting at Rs 564, up Rs 14.15, or 2.57 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 10:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

