Fininfluencer Gunjan Verma penalised for offering unregistered investment advice

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has penalised self-styled investment advisor Gunjan Verma for offering unregistered services in violation of the SEBI Act.

The SEBI order states that Verma's actions were in contravention of the regulations governing investment advisory services. It said that Verma had been offering unregistered investment advice to clients since 2018, due to which a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed. Further, she has been told to refund all the money she has charged her clients in the form of service fees, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The SEBI action is part of the regulatory authority’s current crackdown on unregistered investment advisors. Finfluencer PR Sundar was recently barred from trading in the securities market for one year over similar violations.

Registered investment advisors (RIAs) have raised objections over the disparity in terms of adherence to regulations between them and finfluencers. The SEBI is not only trying to protect investors from phoney advisors but also making an effort to ensure that those providing investment advice do not violate requisite regulations and registrations.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too has been speaking on issues related to financial influencers and has even cautioned people about the dangers of ponzi apps providing financial advice.

“If there are three or four people giving us very objective, good advice, there are seven others out of 10, who are probably driven by some other considerations,” she had said.