'Fingers crossed': Crisil flags rising inflationary risks despite monsoon normalising

Significant risks to food inflation remain despite monsoon returning to normal this year, according to the latest report from CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analysis. Factors other than monsoon seem to be having a considerable influence on inflation outcomes, it added.

Inflation rose to 4.8 percent in June, after falling for four previous months, and now it is projected to rise further in July, the economists wrote in the report released on August 2. One of the reasons is that food inflation, which makes up 39 percent of the consumer-price index (FPI), is showing signs of pressure, according to them.

“The concern on food inflation is evident in the pre-emptive steps the government is taking, such as banning some types of rice exports, imposing stocking limits on wheat, and market intervention to improve supplies,” they stated in the report titled “Red-hot food, wild weather and global risks”.

They noted that rains have caught up well across the country despite a weak start. Yet, significant risks remain, such as the impact of El Nino that is yet to play out, unpredictability introduced by extreme weather events and global food prices remaining vulnerable to trade restrictions.

“Even as the monsoon has turned normal this year, it is important to remember that food inflation was high in three of the past four years of normal monsoon. Extreme weather events, even if brief, can cause wild food price swings, especially for vegetables. Government policies and geopolitical developments are increasing their influence on domestic inflation in recent years. Hence, a wider set of factors in addition to the monsoon’s progress need to be taken into account to assess inflationary pressures in the economy,” they wrote.

“Fingers crossed, therefore,” they added.

On the need to consider other factors besides monsoon while predicting the inflation trajectory, the report writers pointed to the normal/above-normal precipitation the country has seen over the past four years and the subsequent rise in food production. “Even then, food inflation, as measured by CPI, remained above 6% in three of these four years,” they wrote, and referred to the chart given below.

This suggests the action of other factors on inflation.

For one, vegetables--the most volatile component of inflation-- are affected more than cereals by extreme weather events, local supply disruptions and wastage. Then there are the other factors such as “international commodity prices, domestic policies and the lagged impact of previous year’s production” that influence final inflation outcomes. To illustrate the point, the report cited the surge in inflation last fiscal from the sharp rise in international wheat and edible oil prices post the Russia-Ukraine conflict.