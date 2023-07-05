Finfluencers run illegal competitions to attract new clients, upsell

Besides mis-selling, competitions can encourage addictive games akin to gambling, resulting in huge losses for the customer.

Finfluencers are going on overdrive to attract clients, even resorting to conducting illegal competitions! On offer are attractive prizes ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000!

One finfluencer offers capital to those who show acumen in trading, another is giving capital in return for helping to build the follower base and yet another is giving away prizes for acing ‘post-class assignments’.

The idea behind all this – sell their products to unsuspecting clients.

Under the law, finfluencers offering such prizes are liable to be punished; with fines of up to Rs 1,000 or, in some cases, imprisonment for up to three months.

Manmeet Kaur, Principal Associate, Karanjawala & Co, cites provisions under the Prize Competition Act, 1955, (or PC Act) and the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022, that say only competitions having a prize value of less than Rs 1,000 in any month (whether in cash or otherwise) and having less than 2,000 entries can be conducted without a licence.

States too have enacted laws and rules that regulate prize competitions, she adds.

What’s wrong with a bit of fun? The result of all this could be misinformation, mis-selling and gambling, that can deceive people.

Mis selling and gambling

For one, it could help with mis-selling. For example, there is a WhatsApp group that encourages algo trading and gives prizes to those who attend the two-hour ‘training’ and then answer a few questions.

It claims to be able to teach algo trading to people with absolutely no coding skills and to teach them how to “create profitable trading strategies”. The first implies a speedy and nearly impossible learning curve and the second implies guaranteed returns, which, according to a vendor who sells exchange-cleared algos, is a clear violation of Sebi rules.

“Even if you are super dedicated, you need at least six months to learn algo trading,” says a veteran algo trader.

“It is true that you can do algo trading without knowing coding but you need to be able to give the logic to the coder, have customised back testing environments and future-testing capacity on zero scale… none of this is given by such classes. Why would anyone sell a profitable strategy for a few thousands? If they sell it, they reduce their opportunity since this is a negative sum game (not even zero sum considering the taxes, brokerage fees),” says the trader.

“These classes simply pull people in with these fraudulent promises and then upsell their strategies to them by saying that they will give the basic building blocks for Rs 30,000 or Rs 50,000… and then, after the sale is made, losses the customer makes are his or her problem,” he adds.

A brand consultant who works with finfluencers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that these finfluencers run such competitions to gain brand recall and convert some of these customer leads to sales. “There isn’t a lot of customer stickiness with such campaigns, but they can definitely convert one to two percent of their visitors into sales,” she said.

The competition strategy seems to have worked well for BoC Skills. Run by finfluencer Mohammad Nasir, BoCSkills promises ‘scholarship’ (which can go up to Rs 10,000 per head) to those who participate in their quizzes. The engagement seems to have multiplied by the thousands in less than two months.

The giveaway was launched around May 26, when Nasir posted a video telling people that his company will give capital to those interested in trading. The message was simple: `When you make a loss in trading, you don’t get financial support from your family, but you will get the necessary capital from BoCSkills. ‘

Just over a week after the video was released, the handle, which had 1,000 followers in a day, saw more than 3,000 downloads in five minutes! On June 12, the users were showing. On June 13, the users of the app had shot up to 10,272 and Nasir boasted that they would earn Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore even after giving Rs 5 crore every month as scholarship.

Kaur says, “The legislative intent behind the enactment of the Prize Competition Act, 1955 was to protect the general public from participating in prize competitions requiring no skills since the outcome of the competition becomes a game of chance.”

Traders will be the first to admit the addictive quality of their profession and finfluencers know this. Finfluencers seem to have found the perfect recipe for a game of chance that has a low threshold for entry and promises life-changing rewards.