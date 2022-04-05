Fineotex Chemical zooms 30% in a month, Ashish Kacholia picks up 1.8% stake

Stock Market Today:

Speciality chemicals company Fineotex Chemical's share price has gained more than 30 percent in the last month and 19 percent in the last week. During the March quarter, ace investor Ashish Kacholia picked up a 1.84 percent stake in the company.

As per the latest shareholding pattern for March 2022 published by the company, Kacholia has bought 20.42 lakh equity shares against none in the previous quarter.

Individuals with share capital in excess of Rs 2 lakh, or high networth individuals (HNIs), increased their shareholding to 5.65 percent during the quarter ended March 2022, up from 3 percent in the previous quarter.

Retail investors, those with share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh, however, reduced their stake in Fineotex to 18.76 percent from 20.13 percent in the same period.

The specialty chemicals producer, with a focus on textiles chemicals, in December 2021 quarter saw profit rise 72 percent sequentially to Rs 191 crore and revenue climb 34 percent to Rs 1,051 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 70 percent QoQ to Rs 251 crore, with the margin expansion at 23.9 percent for the quarter ended December 2021 against 18.8 percent in the September quarter.

The company, which earns 57 percent business from the domestic market and the remaining 43 percent overseas, made a successful entry into home care and hygiene and drilling specialty chemicals segments, apart from its core focus area of textile.

At 1.33 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 190.85 on the BSE, down 0.18 percent.