Fine Organics IPO subscribed over 8.5 times on Day 3 of issue

The issue of Fine Organics was subscribed 8.87 times on the third day of its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday.

The issue received bids for 4.68 lakh shares against the issue size of 53.65 lakh crore shares, as of 4:45 PM on June 22, 2018.

Qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) category was subscribed 12.85 times, non-institutional investors 21 times and retail investors 1.15 times.

The company on Tuesday raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.

Price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 780-783 per share.

JM Financial and Edelweiss Financial Services are managing the issue.

The shares of the Mumbai-based firm are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.