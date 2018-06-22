Fine Organics IPO fully subscribed on last day of issue

The issue of Fine Organics was fully subscribed on the third day its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday.

The issue received bids for 68.52 lakh shares against the issue size of 53.65 lakh crore shares, as of 1:15 PM on June 22, 2018. The total issue was subscribed 1.28 times.

Qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) category was subscribed 2.83 times, non-institutional investors 0.47 times and retail investors 0.75 times.

The chemical manufacturer’s IPO was subscribed 39 per cent on the second day of the bidding.

The company on Tuesday raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.

Price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 780-783 per share.

JM Financial and Edelweiss Financial Services are managing the issue.

The shares of the Mumbai-based firm are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.