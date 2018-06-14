App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fine Organic IPO to open on June 20, to raise Rs 600 cr via OFS

The public issue comprises of offer for sale of 76,64,994 equity shares by the promoter group selling shareholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fine Organic Industries will open its initial public offering for subscription on June 20, with the price band of Rs 780-783 per share.

The public issue comprises of offer for sale of 76,64,994 equity shares by the promoter group selling shareholders.

The offer will close on June 22. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 19 equity shares and in multiples of 19 equity shares thereafter.

Fine Organics is a producer of specialty additives for foods, plastics, rubbers, paints, inks, cosmetics, coatings, textile auxiliaries, lubes and several other specialty applications.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. The book running lead managers to the offer are JM Financial Limited and Edelweiss Financial Services Limited while Karvy Computershare Private Limited is the registrar to the offer.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 04:03 pm

tags #Fine Organic Industries #IPO - Upcoming Issues

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.