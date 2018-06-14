Fine Organic IPO to open on June 20, to raise Rs 600 cr via OFS

Fine Organic Industries will open its initial public offering for subscription on June 20, with the price band of Rs 780-783 per share.

The public issue comprises of offer for sale of 76,64,994 equity shares by the promoter group selling shareholders.

The offer will close on June 22. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 19 equity shares and in multiples of 19 equity shares thereafter.

Fine Organics is a producer of specialty additives for foods, plastics, rubbers, paints, inks, cosmetics, coatings, textile auxiliaries, lubes and several other specialty applications.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. The book running lead managers to the offer are JM Financial Limited and Edelweiss Financial Services Limited while Karvy Computershare Private Limited is the registrar to the offer.