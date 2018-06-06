App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Find markets overvalued? Here’s where Credit Suisse sees pockets of opportunity

Mishra said the brokerage is a selective in the IT space but remains overweight on the sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Everything might be overvalued but there are pockets of opportunities for investors, especially in sectors like information technology, pharmaceuticals, metals and petrochemical, Neelkanth Mishra, MD and India Equity Strategist, Credit Suisse, said.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he maintained his overweight stance on metals despite the short term concerns. “Metal stocks have corrected in the short term weighed down by concerns of global growth remaining slow for longer than expected and rise in interest rates.”

Credit Suisse downgraded some IT names last week because they appeared overbought and valuations look a bit overstretched. Commenting on the same, Mishra said the brokerage is a selective in the IT space but remains overweight on the sector.

On the recently concluded January-March quarter results, Mishra said he has cut FY19 projected earnings per share by 3.6 percent post-earnings, but expects FY19 Sensex earnings to grow at 25-26 percent.

He expects India to grow at the rate of 7 percent as the micro-economic data is supportive. However, on the macro front he feels momentum in economic activity may have peaked. “There are headwinds appearing for economic growth with deposit and lending rates going up.”
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 11:16 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.