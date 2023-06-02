Financials, power sector valuations comfortable, says S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC

S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company’s Chief Investment Officer S Naren has said valuations can exceed the historical range even as he acknowledged the country's robust macroeconomic indicators and structural potential.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Naren stressed the need for investors to carefully assess the premiums associated with various investment opportunities, as he sought to address the challenge of finding pockets of investments at reasonable valuations.

His investment picks

Asked about sectors that offer comfortable valuations, Naren picked financials and power. He, however, advised caution while investing in financials, saying it is a leveraged sector.

While he likes top banks as it is much easier to stay invested in the, he also said segments like micro and vehicle finance are doing well but require much more research.

As for the power sector, Naren said it is a long-cycle industry as demand is likely to remain robust for the coming three to five years.

He is also upbeat on hotels and airlines, as events such as G20 gatherings and the cricket World Cup, which India hosts in October, are expected to benefit these sectors.

Pharma good, IT a concern

Naren also expressed interest in the pharmaceutical sector, saying it offered a rare opportunity as it was at the bottom of the cycle. Generics have not performed well overall, and some global players are trading at significantly low price-to-earnings ratios, indicating potential growth opportunities for the long term, he said.

The CIO said Indian IT service companies faced uncertainty with regard to the impact of emerging technologies such as ChatGPT on their business.

The firm also added new-age stocks to its portfolio, after their underperformance in 2022, which lowered their valuations.

Naren attributed the recent market surge to the significant printing of money by the Bank of Japan. He also said that global central banks have selectively injected substantial funds into the market, which has had an impact on various sectors.

Slippery slope

He had a warning too —the recent uninterrupted market ascent is unlikely to sustain over a long period. He projected a shift towards a moderate return environment in the coming years, accompanied by increased market volatility.

On strategies to look at while investing, Naren favours balanced, flexicap, and multicap funds, stressing on a diversified investment approach as he anticipates market volatility to persist over the next couple of years.

Adding that to the fact that one can generate returns of around 4-5 percent by investing in debt, he said to maximise profits, it will be better to invest in products which can switch between equity and debt

On India's economic outlook, he backed the consensus among foreign analysts that the country presents the best structural story.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​