Financials are always late to the party but there can be none without them in 2021

For any emerging economy, money is the lifeblood and financials are the ones pumping it in the system. Need is lower when one is sleeping but it is much higher with increased activity. Like a strong heart can handle high levels of stress, a strong financial system is important for fast growth. This is the reason the sector has outperformed in almost all cycles.

The impact of an anaemic credit growth on GDP has been quite visible over the last five years when a gradual reduction in credit growth meant the economic growth fell significantly. However, this has also given a chance to the system to go through deep cleaning and widen the capital base.

In my view, we will not see a revival in the economy without a recovery in the financial system and ultimately an outperformance by financial stocks

Banking is one of the last sectors to recover

Given the perception that banking is the sector that would bear the brunt of economic disruption, it recovers at the end. During the global financial crisis (GFC) as well, the fall was highest in this sector with delayed recovery. Despite markets at one of their highest valuations, most of the banks are trading in line with long-term averages and many below it. However given the nature of the sector, we can't see an economic recovery if the banking doesn’t does well. During GFC, the sector was 4x in one year once the recovery started. Also, evolving data is suggesting that the credit cost would not be high and it may not be as divergent as was seen in the last 10 years and hoped by many of the market participants.

Banks, well-capitalised NBFCs will get market share

In the last 10 years, Indian banks faced significant competition from money markets as well as all types of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). This was driven by easy and cheap availability of credit for NBFCs and investors chasing high yields investing in mutual funds, which aggressively lent in the credit market. This led to significant market share gains for these non-bank lenders, which in FY17 reached a market share of almost 80 percent of the incremental credit for that year.

These numbers used to be 35 to 40 percent during the most part of the last decade. However post-ILFS, liquidity in the market became scarce, rates increased for low-rated NBFCs and credit funds of mutual funds lost a lot of money due to default. Hence, the competition from non-bank lenders has reduced significantly. We would expect this trend to continue for a few more years and the banks may again go back to around 60-70 percent market share in the incremental lending. Also, high-quality NBFCs will gain market share.

Non-lenders may do better

Though non-lending financial companies, per se, have been performing well over the last decade, specifically the insurance companies. However, portfolios of investors and benchmarks have been dominated by the stocks of lenders. Until last month, all the financials stocks in Nifty50 were lenders. With the inclusion of HDFC Life and SBI Life (from September 25), there is some representation of non-lenders in the benchmark. This would bring some more focus on non-lenders from the investors.

We believe that insurance space provides a long-term opportunity with higher return ratios and lower capital requirement and hence the share of these along with AMCs brokerages, etc. will keep increasing in the investment universe of investors.

Another area that may see outperformance even relative to the banking system is the fintech space and within it, the payments space may see significant traction, with digital payments as the theme.

Hence, financials may be late to recover but over the last 20 years, this sector has always figured among outperformers in almost all of the five-year cycles.

(Santosh Kumar Singh is the head of research at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.)

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.