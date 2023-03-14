 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Financial stocks lose $465 billion globally on SVB impact worries

Bloomberg
Mar 14, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

The combined market capitalisation of the MSCI World Financials Index and MSCI EM Financials Index has dropped about $465 billion in three days

Global financial stocks have lost $465 billion in market value so far as investors cut exposure to lenders from New York to Japan in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.

Losses widened early Tuesday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Financials Index dropping as much as 2.7 percent to the lowest since November 29. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc slid as much as 8.3 percent in Japan, while South Korea’s Hana Financial Group Inc fell 4.7 percent and Australia’s ANZ Group Holdings Ltd lost 2.8 percent.

The declines came after US peers tumbled, with investors questioning whether a government rescue plan for the banking system will prevent more fallout from SVB’s demise. Asian lenders have been seen as more insulated from direct risk.

The combined market capitalisation of the MSCI World Financials Index and MSCI EM Financials Index has dropped about $465 billion in three days.