Financial independence: How to achieve the target by investing in equities

Viram Shah

Before we dive into how one can achieve financial independence, let’s take a step back and look at what is financial independence?

Financial independence can be defined as building enough wealth (note that its wealth and not money – both are different) such that your expenses for the rest of your life are taken care of.

Then, what in turn is wealth? Wealth, as well defined by Angelist founder Naval Ravikant, is acquiring assets that earn for you while you sleep (for e.g. a fixed deposit or a book you wrote that earns you royalty).

So, in order to achieve financial freedom - you want to build enough wealth such that the income from the underlying assets will cover your future costs.

As you might have realized, there are two key factors that are important in achieving financial freedom:1. Supply-side: Ensuring that you’re acquiring assets that earn for you in the background

2. Demand-side: Ensuring that your expenses are controlled and they don’t increase as your wealth increases

Today we’ll focus on the supply side i.e. what assets can one acquire such that they keep providing returns without consistently taking up the majority of your time. There are multiple ways to create such assets, one way to do it in today’s age is - publishing content.

You could leverage your knowledge on a specific topic (say for example - traveling on a budget), create a blog on it, and ask people to pay for it. The key here is that you need to develop niche knowledge that others don’t have.

One of the other powerful ways of creating income-generating sources is investing in financial assets. Financial investments are easily accessible and, most importantly, give everyone the opportunity to own a piece of business via equity investments.

However, there are two factors that one needs to keep in mind when making equity investments: discipline and diversification.

You need to have the discipline to have ensure that you think long-term at all times and the discipline to stick to your investment allocation irrespective of market cycles.

Secondly, you need to ensure that you are diversifying your equity portfolio across the industry (pharma, technology, financial services, etc.), time (not making all your investments at one point in time), and geography (invest in multiple markets and currencies).

In conclusion, achieving financial independence is not an overnight phenomenon. You need to keep at it for long periods of time to eventually get there. However, by making smart decisions and thinking long-term you can ensure that you do eventually make it.

(If you’re curious how money is different from wealth – money is basically a medium of exchange between individuals whereas wealth is assets built over time.)

(The author is CEO and Co-Founder, Vested Finance)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.