Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Finance Ministry shortlists 11 CPSEs for share buyback

Earlier this week, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management discussed buyback option with these companies, following which the list has been drafted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Finance Ministry has shortlisted about a dozen companies, including Coal India, NTPC, NALCO and NMDC, for a possible buyback of shares in the ongoing financial year.

The other companies which are in the list include NLC, BHEL, NHPC, NBCC, SJVN, KIOCL and Hindustan Aeronautics, officials said.

Earlier this week, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) discussed buyback option with these companies, following which the list has been drafted.

These Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have been asked to buyback the shares following the capital restructuring guidelines set out by DIPAM on May 27, 2016.

Officials however said in view of the business plans of CPSEs, not all in the list would be able to buyback the shares in 2018-19.

As per the guidelines, CPSEs having net worth of at least Rs 2,000 crore and cash and bank balance of above Rs 1,000 crore have to mandatorily go in for share buyback.

It had also asked every CPSE to analyse in the first board meeting after the closure of a financial year the cash and bank balance, expansion plans, borrowing plans, net worth and market value of shares and explore options for buying back of shares.

Share buybacks offer a route for companies to return some wealth to their shareholders, while potentially boosting their stock prices.

In a share buyback, a company will absorb or retire the repurchased shares, and rename them treasury stock.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 07:33 pm

tags #CPSEs #India #markets

