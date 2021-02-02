Finance Minister delivered in Budget 2021; MOFSL' Santosh Kumar Singh lists 4 key announcements

The Budget 2021 has been announced on the back of very high expectations of it being growth-oriented. By the looks of it, the Budget seems to have delivered on a lot of those expectations.

Although there were multiple announcements, the key ones in my view are as under:

Focus on Capex: This was the key highlight for me from the budget. This is one area which was forgotten for multiple years. Not only did the government announce higher capex in the budget but it also announced a development finance institution (DFI) with an initial capital of Rs 20,000 crore with an intention to create a loan book of Rs 5 lakh crore in the next five years. The FM also announced a much better tax regime for INVITs which should open up another way of funding for the infrastructure players. I have been of the view that if the government wants to create capex it would have to start first and then create a conducive environment for the private players. The Budget seems to have delivered on both fronts.

PSU privatisation and reforms: Another area where I thought the government has done well is clearly specifying its intentions to reduce its participation in business. The FM announced the privatisation of one general insurance company and two banks other than IDBI. This should help the PSU banks as it may be seen as the future path for them. Also, the FMs announcement to create an ARC for the bad assets of Public sector banks should be helpful as it would allow these banks to focus on lending with capital as well as bandwidth being freed up.

Financial sector announcement: This is another area where announcements have been forward looking, be it reducing the asset size for SARFAESI or allowing 74 percent FDI in the insurance sector with much lesser restrictions than earlier. This should mean that the participation in these segment should increase.

Less focus on deficit: FM announced FY21 budget deficit at 9.5 percent of GDP and target for FY22 at 6.8 percent of GDP, which in my view is positive as the deficit is being created to fund capex and future growth rather than to distribute it amongst the public. However, the funding seems to be coming from debt markets which may have some impact but I would think that it may be forgotten for now if the government delivers on the growth promises.

Hence, overall the budget seems to be ticking all the right boxes and also seems to be departing from traditional thinking. There are too many announcements and now the focus would move to execution, which has been one of the sore points for some time. Anyways that is for future, for now the market seems to have got what it wanted.

Santosh Kumar Singh, Head of Research, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.