Finally, what is success worth if you don’t have family by your side: Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

For me, family time and enjoying that family time has always been central to what I do, Nayar tells Moneycontrol as she talks about work-life balance

Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of the beauty and lifestyle retail company Nykaa

Family has been front and centre of Falguni Nayar’s journey to building Nykaa, an online marketplace for personal care and fashion products.

The founder and CEO of the company, which has a market capitalisation of around Rs 41,880 crore, said that a person has to commit to their studies or their profession but it has to be done while keeping their family in mind.

“Finally, what is all that worth if you don’t have family by your side…or not enjoying your time with your family,” she told Moneycontrol.

“For me, family time and enjoying that family time has always been central to what I do,” she added.