Finally, what is success worth if you don’t have family by your side: Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar

Family has been front and centre of Falguni Nayar’s journey to building Nykaa, an online marketplace for personal care and fashion products.

The founder and CEO of the company, which has a market capitalisation of around Rs 41,880 crore, said that a person has to commit to their studies or their profession but it has to be done while keeping their family in mind.

“Finally, what is all that worth if you don’t have family by your side…or not enjoying your time with your family,” she told Moneycontrol.

“For me, family time and enjoying that family time has always been central to what I do,” she added.

Also watch: Women need to be raised with belief in self: Nykaa's Falguni Nayar She said that her husband Sanjay Nayar was always supportive of her professional ambitions, by approaching her work commitments like a professional.

He understood it as her need to give more time to her work than her taking away time from the family. "If he would do it as a professional, he wouldn't say that you (Falguni) can't do it (any work requirement) because the kids are at home or we don't have a nanny. Those kinds of conversations never happened (between the Nayars)," she said. "The best part of being married to Sanjay was that while he had his own ambition and career aspirations that he pursued, I had my own and was given the freedom to pursue that (ambition and career goals… In many ways, I was free to do as I please, from a career perspective," she added. Managing guilt Her mother Rashmi Mehta said that she has never worried about her daughter's challenges in managing a family and building a business in such a highly competitive space. "Mujhe maloom that ki Falguni apni family sambhaal ke hi apni career banayegi (I knew that Falguni would put her family first and then manage her career," said Mehta. There was one piece of advice she did give Falguni, though. Driven by guilt, Falguni had at times made promises to her children which she could not keep, said Mehta. "I told her don't promise your children. If you have time, then you do what you can for the children. But if you promise and then break that promise, the children will be angry," she said. She narrated an incident when Falguni was leaving for a one-day event and promised her son Anchit that she would bring him back a toy car. But she couldn't find the time to go buy that and Anchit was deeply disappointed, and at times like that that the grandmother had to step in and soothe the children. Also read: Five Indian women CEOs every girl can look up to Falguni's daughter Adwaita, who was present at this interaction, said that they (she and her brother) did give their mother a tough time. "When I was six or seven, I used to call her (Falguni) on the phone every hour asking her if she was coming home (repeatedly)," she recalled. The turning point for Adwaita came when she was around 12 or 13, when children start having their own goals and ambitions. "After that, I think having a working mom is the best thing to have because it just sets the right ambition for your own life," she said.

