Filatex India surges 6% on board approval for fund raising of Rs 150cr

Shares of Filatex India surged 6.5 percent intraday Monday after company approved fund raising of Rs 150 crore.

The company board in their meeting held on August 25 considered and approved raising of funds upto an amount of Rs 150 crore by way of issue of equity shares, american depository receipts, global depository receipts, convertible bonds / securities through qualified institutional placement/ others.

This is subject to the approval of the members of the company in the ensuing annual general meeting to be held on September 27.

At 11:10 hrs Filatex India was quoting at Rs 54.60, up Rs 2.10, or 4 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 58.40 and 52-week low Rs 27.00 on 17 August, 2018 and 31 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.62 percent below its 52-week high and 106.3 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil