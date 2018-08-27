App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Filatex India surges 6% on board approval for fund raising of Rs 150cr

The company board in their meeting held on August 25 considered and approved raising of funds upto an amount of Rs 150 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Filatex India surged 6.5 percent intraday Monday after company approved fund raising of Rs 150 crore.

The company board in their meeting held on August 25 considered and approved raising of funds upto an amount of Rs 150 crore by way of issue of equity shares, american depository receipts, global depository receipts, convertible bonds / securities through qualified institutional placement/ others.

This is subject to the approval of the members of the company in the ensuing annual general meeting to be held on September 27.

At 11:10 hrs Filatex India was quoting at Rs 54.60, up Rs 2.10, or 4 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 58.40 and 52-week low Rs 27.00 on 17 August, 2018 and 31 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.62 percent below its 52-week high and 106.3 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 11:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.