MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

FIIs shift money from software, banking and insurance to these 4 sectors in first half of May

They continued buying in real estate, and turned buyers in capital goods, food, beverage and tobacco sectors. These sectors saw s inflows in excess of $50 million in the first half of May, says Emkay Global.

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST

Software and services, and insurance and banking sectors seem to be unfavourable at the foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) desk in the first half of May 2021 as they have turned sellers in these sectors.

Sectoral indices data also indicated that there was selling pressure in these sectors. In case of banking, there could be fear of non-performing assets (NPAs) returning to the books due to lockdowns and restrictions in several states, while in case of software and services, the selling could have happened, post March quarter earnings, which are largely in line with analysts' estimates.

For insurance, the reason could be the increase in claims related to COVID patients as India reported more than 4 lakh cases a day, the highest in the world, which later fell below 3 lakh cases a day.

“So far, we have seen increased death claims due to COVID-19. However, the impact is not significant on the overall claim experience of the company. We typically see 2-3 months’ lag in claims reporting. So, the full impact of the second wave is yet to be seen. Nonetheless, we are monitoring the trends to understand the impact this wave will have on our overall claim experience," said Subhrajit Mukhopadhyay, executive director at Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance.

"FIIs turned sellers in the software and services sector during the first half of May after being buyers in the second half of April. FIIs continued selling in the insurance and banking sectors in the first half of May," said Emkay Global.

Close

Related stories

All three sectors mentioned above saw outflows in excess of $200 million, the brokerage added.

 

Image12352021

In fact, selling was also visible in these indices as the BSE IT index was down 0.66 percent, and BSE Bankex and BSE Finance indices were down 1.89 percent and 0.77 percent, respectively, during the first half of May 2021.

Generally, these sectors have high weightage to the BSE Sensex. The finance sector's weightage to the Sensex stood at 42.74 percent and IT’s at 17.70 percent, as per the index data available on the NSE.

Overall, FIIs also net sold shares worth Rs 8,713.25 crore in the same period.

"FIIs continued buying in real estate, and turned buyers in capital goods and food, beverage and tobacco sectors with each of these sectors seeing inflows in excess of $50 million in the first half of May," said Emkay Global.

In the same period, the BSE Capital Goods index was up 5.34 percent, and the FMCG index was up 3.85 percent, but the realty index declined 3.21 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex
first published: May 24, 2021 02:26 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.