App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIIs remain net sellers for second consecutive month; market to remain volatile

Contrary to the FIIs, DIIs remained net buyers for the second consecutive month in February.

Rakesh Patil


Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the second consecutive month in February as the rapid spread of novel coronavirus outside China dented investors' sentiments.

Not only global markets, but also Indian markets remained under threat from coronavirus. Investors remained concerned over global growth.

The rapid spread of coronavirus dented investors’ sentiments and dragged the Indian benchmark indices by 7 percent in the week that ended on February 28.

Close

Last week, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 11,368.67 crore, while they remained net sellers for the second consecutive month as they sold equities worth Rs 12,684.30 crore in February.

related news

"This week’s fall can be attributed to the FIIs who have been aggressively removing flows out of the country. On the contrary, the surprising fact is that DIIs have been net buyers this week till Thursday. While Coronavirus has managed to propel FIIs to pull the trigger, Gold, the safest class of asset, is on the journey of making new highs," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said.

On the other hand, indices got some support from the Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) as they bought equities worth of Rs 15,985.82 crore in a week gone by.

Contrary to the FIIs, DIIs remained net buyers for the second consecutive month in February.

"Continuous FII selling dented the investor sentiments and markets would continue to remain volatile and weak till the fast spread of corona virus gets controlled," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Sensex lost 2,872.83 points (7 percent) to end at 38,297.29 in the past week, while the Nifty shed 879.05 points (7.3 percent) to end at 11,201.8.

For the week, the rupee slipped 53 paise at 72.17 on February 28 against February 20 closing of 71.64.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 09:08 am

tags #DII #FII #Market Edge

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.