FIIs remain net sellers for second consecutive month; market to remain volatile

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the second consecutive month in February as the rapid spread of novel coronavirus outside China dented investors' sentiments.

Not only global markets, but also Indian markets remained under threat from coronavirus. Investors remained concerned over global growth.

The rapid spread of coronavirus dented investors’ sentiments and dragged the Indian benchmark indices by 7 percent in the week that ended on February 28.

Last week, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 11,368.67 crore, while they remained net sellers for the second consecutive month as they sold equities worth Rs 12,684.30 crore in February.

"This week’s fall can be attributed to the FIIs who have been aggressively removing flows out of the country. On the contrary, the surprising fact is that DIIs have been net buyers this week till Thursday. While Coronavirus has managed to propel FIIs to pull the trigger, Gold, the safest class of asset, is on the journey of making new highs," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said.

On the other hand, indices got some support from the Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) as they bought equities worth of Rs 15,985.82 crore in a week gone by.

Contrary to the FIIs, DIIs remained net buyers for the second consecutive month in February.

"Continuous FII selling dented the investor sentiments and markets would continue to remain volatile and weak till the fast spread of corona virus gets controlled," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Sensex lost 2,872.83 points (7 percent) to end at 38,297.29 in the past week, while the Nifty shed 879.05 points (7.3 percent) to end at 11,201.8.

For the week, the rupee slipped 53 paise at 72.17 on February 28 against February 20 closing of 71.64.