FIIs reduce stake in over 250 firms in past year; what should investors do?

Foreign investors who were net sellers in 8 out of the last 12 months have reduced stake in over 250 companies in the 4 quarters of the past year. Although on an overall basis, FIIs were net buyers with little over Rs 5,000 crore, data from AceEquity showed.

Foreign investors' selling decisions could be based on valuations, corporate governance issues, fall in demand, or just profit-taking. Many of the stocks in which FIIs have pulled down their stake are from financials, pharma, capital goods, tourism, and infrastructure companies.

There are as many as 254 companies in which FIIs have reduced their stake, including Sun Pharma, Dabur India, Cipla, HCL Technologies and Jubilant FoodWorks.

Out of 254 companies, 93 have fallen more than 50 percent in the last one year. These include PC Jeweller, Future Retail, Sadbhav Engineering, Cox & Kings, Manpasand Beverages, Magma Fincorp, and Dewan Housing Finance.

“FIIs reduce stakes for many reasons like stretched valuations, bad corporate governance, increasing competition etc. As you pointed out FIIs have reduced stake in many bluechip companies like Jubilant FoodWorks, Nestle India, Alembic Pharma, Cipla, Dabur,” Atish Matlawala, Sr Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities told Moneycontrol.

“We believe FIIs have sold these companies purely on the basis of valuations and would buy again when valuations become attractive. There are also few companies in the list where the standard of corporate governance is way below par so that could be the reason why FIIs exited the stocks,” he said.