App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

FIIs pulling money out of India but we keep a Sensex target of 36K for June 2019: Ridham Desai

Desai, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Morgan Stanley Investor Summit on Tuesday, shared his views on the corporate earnings, emerging market growth and his outlook on stocks.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Overseas investors have been reducing their India exposure owing to lack of growth at Asia's third biggest economy, Ridham Desai, head of India equity research and managing director at Morgan Stanley told CNBC-TV18.

Desai, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Morgan Stanley Investor Summit on Tuesday, shared his views on the corporate earnings, emerging market growth and his outlook on stocks.

“Foreign investors have been pulling money out of India. Their overweight position on India has declined. We are at 2011 levels. They are still overweight but it has come down significantly. So you can tell that they have been persistently disappointed by India’s lack of growth and they are stepping aside.”

On the broader market, Desai said midcap valuations need to go down a bit more before they become attractive. He prefers largecap stocks over midcaps citing valuations.

related news

“Investors continue to be focused on bottom up ideas but on a top down basis we are finding a lot of other markets attractive and therefore India has kind of under performed all through 2017. It has gone little bit up and down surprisingly in the month of May and counter-intuitively India outperformed emerging markets. So let’s see how that pans out,” he added.

On the earnings front, Desai said, “We have been in deep earnings recession. This has been the worst earnings recession in India’s history. The draw down earnings from the top to the trough has been in excess of 20 percent – that exceeds previous earnings recessions.”

But the India equity research head at the global investment bank is optimistic about the country's growth trajectory as government ramps up investment, consumption recovers coupled with a pickup in exports.

According to Desai, on a relative basis, India has underperformed in terms of growth until now. If that changes over the next 12 months then foreign investors will be back.

“There are lots of other issues in India which foreign investors are worried about. So it is not just about earnings growth. They are worried about politics, they are worried about oil, they are worried about a slew of factors which is causing their sentiment to be a bit off-color".

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 4.83%, while foreign investors have sold $225.90 million and $4.45 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #FII View #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.