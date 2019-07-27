FIIs press ‘sell’ button; Nearly 30 stocks in BSE500 fall 10-20% in five sessions

Persistent selling by foreign institutional investors on D-Street pulled the benchmark indices below their respective support levels in the week gone by. The S&P BSE Sensex failed to hold on to 38,000 while the Nifty50 closed below 11,300 levels.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out more than Rs 7,000 crore from the cash segment of Indian equity markets while, for the month, they have pulled out more than Rs 14,000 crore.

Apart from persistent selling by FIIs, muted corporate earnings growth from India Inc., concerns over a slowdown in the Indian economy, below-normal monsoon, trade talks as well as geopolitical concerns weighed on sentiment.

“We believe factors like economic slowdown, liquidity concerns, lack of any big bang announcements in budget and surcharge on super-rich including the FPIs, etc. led to muted investors sentiment, which has dragged the markets down in the last week,” Ajit Mishra, Vice President - Religare Broking, told Moneycontrol.

The S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.19 percent while the Nifty50 saw a dip of 1.18 percent for the week ended July 26. But, the bigger fall was seen in the broader market. The S&P BSE Smallcap index dropped 1.88 percent while the S&P BSE Midcap index closed 1.58 percent lower.

As many as 29 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index fell 10-20 percent which include names like Jet Airways, Vinati Organics, GRUF Finance, VIP Industries, CARE Ratings, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Electricals, Mcleod Russel, and Cox & Kings, etc. among others.

In the smallcap space, 63 stocks fell 10-30 percent which include names like Future Consumer, Ballarpur Industries, Kellton Tech Solutions, 8K Miles, Nitin Fire, Parsvnath Developers, Shoppers Stop, VIP Industries, GATI, etc. among others.

However, experts feel that the recovery is underway and investors should look at picking stocks which have fallen not because of any fundamental reason.

“It is a good time to try the hand in the midcap and smallcap space as sentiments are likely to improve from here. The government is hinting some kind of relief, especially for the auto sector,” Amit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO - TradingBells, told Moneycontrol.

“Historically, Midcap and Smallcap index haven’t given negative returns for two consecutive years and we have already completed more than 1 and a half year of downfall, therefore there is a good chance of recovery from here,” he said.

What to watch out for next week:

The Nifty50 slipped below its crucial 200-days exponential moving average (EMA), and 11,300 levels in the week gone by. The July series was a brutal series for the bulls; Nifty lost by about 5 percent in the same period.

Technically, 11,300-11,200 is a very strong demand zone and the 200-DMA is placed at 11,130. Therefore, it is a conducive opportunity for a long trade, suggest experts.

“We believe one can expect some bounce from lower levels as Nifty has multiple supports in range of 11,000-11,200 levels on the daily charts and the sharp decline over the past few days has made the markets oversold,” said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.

“On the higher side 11,460-11,500 would act as strong resistance over the next one month. In short, the market would remain rangebound with the Nifty 50 index hovering between 11,000 and 11,500 levels,” he said.

One may look to initiate longs in stocks where the earnings have been announced as there will be no major surprise and markets have already factored in the correction, Jain added.