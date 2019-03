On the institutional front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were reported as net buyers to the tune of Rs 16,100 crore in February.

Notably, this was the highest monthly buying in this fiscal year, Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q. How did February series pan out for investors? Would the Nifty be able to climb 11,000 levels in the March series?

A. The February series turned out to be lacklustre in terms of a linear movement in the Nifty50. The February series was absolutely range bound with a month-on-month (MoM) drop of around 30-50 points.

Since October 2018, the Nifty has not garnered the strength to close above 11,000 convincingly. With FII flows gradually catching up and banking stocks seeing some support on a MoM basis, March holds a higher possibility of 11,000 and beyond as of now.

Q. The broader market underperformed in February but it witnessed some selling pressure towards the close of the month. Do you see a revival in the small and mid-cap indices?

A. The small and mid-cap space has witnessed significant correction from the peak levels in the last one year, which could be largely attributed to the erstwhile inflated valuations, SEBI’s move with respect to the restructuring of mutal fund schemes and the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) put in place to weed off suspected manipulation.

With this, their valuation premium over large-caps has narrowed significantly. While this decline has brought many quality companies back in the valuation comfort zone, market participants are still largely cautious and hesitant to invest in the mid and small caps even at the current beaten-down levels (except in a few quality stocks).

This makes us believe that the large-caps will have an upper hand in 2019 vis-à-vis the mid and small-cap stocks. Nonetheless, we don’t rule out the value buying in select pockets of mid and small cap companies, which offer strong growth potential.

Technically, the NSE Midcap-100 index is currently at 16,962 and might face resistance near 18,300 levels and support near 16,000 levels.

Q. FIIs also remained net buyers in Indian markets in February despite a lot of global as well as domestic headwinds. Do you think foreign investors are betting big on India?

A. On the institutional front, FIIs were reported as net buyers to the tune of Rs 16,100 crore in February. Notably, this was the highest monthly buying in this fiscal year.

Interestingly, while FIIs have sold off net Rs 21,000 crore during April 2018-February 2019, they have pumped in nearly Rs 28,500 crore in the last four months, which is encouraging.

However, it is too early to state that FIIs are back and are betting big on India now. FII statistics in the coming two-three months would provide better clarity on the same.

Q. Any big trends you are picking up in terms of stocks or sectors which are looking attractive?

A. Overall this Q3 has reflected a better credit growth and sequential improvement in asset quality both for private as well as public sector undertaking (PSU) banking stocks.

The BankNifty might possibly outperform the Nifty in the coming quarter looking at the way these stocks seems to have gathered momentum. The risk-reward may be more favourable in this sector from here on.

