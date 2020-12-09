FIIs poured in $8 billion in November: Banking & financial, FMCG and pharma sectors in sweet spot

live bse live

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in Indian equity market worth more than $8 billion in November and about 50 percent of it went to banking stocks followed by FMCG, pharma, and auto sector, Edelweiss Securities said in a report.

The low-interest rate environment, globally, and risk-on trade are driving capital flows into EMs, including India. The recent adjustment in the MSCI Index has also aided the sentiment.

“In CY20, India has seen FII inflow of $17 billion, which has greatly supported the market. As the US dollar is expected to remain weak, flows into emerging markets and India is expected to continue, which should be positive for the equity markets,” Hemant Kanawala, Head – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd told Moneycontrol.

Experts are of the view that the money is likely to flow into Indian markets in 2021 as well amid weakness in the US Dollar although the momentum could slow down. Green shoots in the economy, as well as vaccine hopes, make India an attractive investment destination.

FPIs pumped in a whopping $8,132 million in Indian equities in November compared to $2,653 million in October. Interestingly, in the equities segment, this is the highest quantum of money ever invested since FPI flows were made available by NSDL, Edelweiss Securities said in a report.

Banking & Financial ($3,914 million), FMCG ($951 million) and Pharma ($681 million) were the three sectors that saw maximum FPI inflows in November 20. IT ($105 million) and Real Estate ($58 million) witnessed outflows in the one month period ending November 20.

Edelweiss Securities highlights stocks in sectors that could have benefited from the flows:

Almost 50% of the investment percolated into the banking sector ($3,914 million):

The Nifty Bank was up 24% in November. Some of the banking names that might have attracted a bulk of these flows were Kotak Bank- It was the biggest inclusion in MSCI Standard Index Rebalance, resulting in the stock zooming 23 percent.

IndusInd Bank – the RBI recommendation related to hike in promoter stake from 15% to 26% fired up the stock 46 percent.

Bajaj Finance – Another scrip benefitting from the MSCI rejig(weight up) and RBI panel’s recommendations on banking license and Supreme Court stay on moratorium helped counter rise 48 percent.

Other names that hogged the limelight were Bajaj Finserv (up 57 %), SBI (up 30%), Axis Bank (up 22%) and HDFC Bank (up 22%).

The FPI sectoral weight in Banking and Finance is 34.9% (highest after the pandemic-led sell-off in Mar-20), although it’s still 353bps away from 38.4% weight in Dec-19.

FMCG Sector:

The FMCG sector witnessed the second-highest inflow of USD951mn. The Nifty FMCG was up almost 8 percent in November. Stocks that moved up the index were Tata Consumer which gained around 9 percent owing to healthy FY21Q2 Results.

ITC which is a laggard in the FMCG space saw value buying at lower levels, helping the stock soar 17 percent.

Pharma Sector:

The Pharma sector received an inflow of USD681mn. The Nifty Pharma was up 5.3 percent in November. Top stock movers for the index were Divi’s Laboratories (up ~15%) and Sun Pharma (up ~10%).

Auto Sector:

FPI pumped USD505mn into the Auto sector. The Nifty Auto index was up 14.6 percent. The month gone by witnessed a stellar rally in auto stocks owing to festive demand and in hope of sustenance in volumes going ahead backed by low-interest rates and the economy picking up.

Stocks in action were Tata Motors which was up 36 percent on robust sales in the PV segment and improving demand outlook, domestic and international.

Mahindra & Mahindra stock soared 22 percent as a strong business outlook in the tractors segment and positive development on the capital allocation front supported the scrip.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.