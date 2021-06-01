FIIs offload equity worth Rs 6,000 crore in May. Can the trend reverse as Covid second wave peaks?

Foreign institutional investors continued to sell Indian equities in May but at reduced intensity. They net sold Rs 6,015.34 crore worth of shares in May versus net sold equity worth Rs 12,039.43 crore in April. But they now seem to be making amends.

Despite the outflows by FIIs, which are usually considered a driving force in Indian market, the benchmark index jumped about 6.5 percent in May to hit a fresh record high. Nifty50 hit a historic high of 15,606.35 on May 31.

The rally in May was mostly driven by retail and domestic institutional investors on the back of expected recovery in the economy due to the falling COVID cases and talks of stimulus measures.

In India, the daily new coronavirus cases peaked around 4 lakh in early May. Since then the number has been declining and the number of recovered cases has increased due to partial or complete lockdown in various states.

Looking at the last two weeks' data, FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 2,697.91 crore in the cash segment of the Indian equities.

"The ongoing bull run in the market has taken even the incorrigible optimists by surprise. FIIs, regarded as smart investors, have been caught on the wrong foot. Their sustained selling from early April to mid-May has proved to be a wrong strategy and, therefore, now they are making amends through heavy purchases. Massive FII buying of Rs 2,412 crore in the cash market on May 31 is an indication of the likely direction of this market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In 2021, FIIs have so far bought equities worth Rs 34,215.72 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors have net sold shares worth Rs 9,697.11 crore.

Experts forecast a decent FII inflow in coming months given the subsiding COVID cases, expected stimulus measures by the government for the most-affected sectors and extended liquidity support by global central bankers.

"With the downward sloping curve on the COVID front, there is a decent possibility of the return of foreign flows in Indian equities. The moderation in daily new COVID-19 cases in India has led to improvement in sentiment. The potential peaking of the curve is giving hopes to the market that a gradual unlocking could well be underway over the next couple of weeks, thereby stemming the decline in economic activity," Devang Mehta, Head – Equity Advisory at Centrum Wealth told Moneycontrol.

The expected sharp increase in vaccination across the country in coming months with a target to complete majority of population by the end of 2021 is also boosting the confidence among investors.

"The velocity of vaccination drive would be a key monitorable for the investing community along with the COVID numbers. Domestic investors have kept the momentum going as the earnings season also unfolded surprises that are more positive," Devang Mehta said.

He further said apart from the overall strong FII flows, the country attracted the highest-ever total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of $81.72 billion during 2020-21, which is 10 percent higher as compared to the financial year 2019-20, when inflows touched $74.39 billion.

According to Mark Matthews, Head of Research, Asia at Bank Julius Baer, global rather than local events are more likely to determine FII flows, especially as they relate to the direction of the dollar.

"The Fed has begun to drop hints about "adjusting the pace of asset purchases" in upcoming meetings. On its own, that should mean higher rates, and therefore a higher dollar. But there are many other moving parts behind wanting to own a country's stock market, and a stronger dollar alone shouldn't be enough to dissuade someone from owning India," he said.

