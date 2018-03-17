FIIs create fresh short in the index futures segment amounting to over US$221 mn

By Amit Gupta

The Nifty50 declined back to 10150-10200 for the week ended March 16. The higher levels of 10450-10500 have remained a major supply zone in this consolidation.

However, global markets have remained relatively stable. This may restrict a major fall in the Nifty in the coming sessions.

The volatility index also failed to sustain below the crucial 14 percent mark, which is leading to wild swings in the market within the range.

We believe that if the Nifty recovers above 10300, then the comfort should come back to bulls. Otherwise, it may be a stock-specific painful scenario for some time.

In the current fall from 10400, the Nifty has seen short addition of 10 percent, which may keep the index under pressure for some more time.

The highest Put base is placed at the 10000 strike which remains a crucial support on the declines. The non-banking heavyweights have particularly put pressure in the recent fall.

Also, last week, the breadth was positive in four out of five sessions. This means that the midcap space was not beaten severely for a major part of the week.

Bank Nifty: Fall likely to extend below 24400

The index remained extremely volatile for the week where it started on an optimistic note after witnessing a decent support near 24400 and moved towards 25100.

However, in Friday’s session, the index gave up its gains after falling sharply towards the end. The index ended near 24600 with sharp selling in private sector banks.

Marginal short covering was seen in PSU banks during the week but stocks like SBI and Canara Bank continued to remained under pressure.

IVs continued to remain choppy but soon saw a spike last Friday and moved above 15 levels. As the index slipped, additions were seen in OTM Calls of 24800 and 25000.

On the Put side, sizeable additions were seen in 24500 strike followed by 24000 and 24100 strike. We feel that the upside in the index is likely to be capped unless it closes above 25000 again whereas the weekly low of 24400 is likely to provide a cushion below which the index is likely to head towards 24000.

The current price ratio, Bank Nifty/Nifty has moved up to 2.41 levels. As the index has a major hurdle near 24800, follow-up selling is likely to be seen in banking stocks, which is likely to take the index towards 2.35 levels eventually.

Risk assets, including Ems, focussed on Fed outcome:

Soft economic data, including lax inflation in the US, has pushed the fear gauge of the market lower, with US 10-years falling to 2.8 percent level (lower band of last three months). However, despite this, global markets, led by the US, headed lower during the week. The key reason was the political turmoil and trade tariff wars emanating from the US.

As per the latest news flows, HR McMaster, the national security advisor, is likely to be moved out and would follow the resignation of the White House’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, and the ouster of the secretary of state.

Investors were already grappling with heightened US trade protectionism measures. During the week, MSCI world equity index ended negative while MSCI EM recovery faded and the index traded with gains of less than 1 percent.

The recovery in EMs was not backed by strong FII inflows into EMs. Inflows amounting to US$633 million and US$400 million were seen in South Korea and Taiwan, respectively. However, outflows continued from Brazil and India.

In the domestic equity segment, FIIs had continuously sold in February. The trend in early March is not very encouraging yet. Excluding the block, in the last five sessions, as per Sebi data, there was only marginal buying figure from FIIs.

They created fresh short in the index futures segment amounting to over US$221 million.

Going ahead, the key data point that will also impact all asset classes will the US Fed’s FOMC rate decision and dot plot. On February 21, the US Fed led by new governor J Powell, is likely to hike the Fed fund rate by 25 bps.

Importantly, the market will be focusing on the dot plot and press conference to gauge the hawkish sentiment from Fed.

While a three rate hike scenario is almost baked in rates and risk assets, a fourth rate hike talk/ possibility could upset this and risk assets, including EM equities. However, this is not the base case expectation

The author is Head of Derivative from ICICIdirect. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert onmoneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.