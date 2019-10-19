FIIs buying help Sensex, Nifty gain 3%; over 60 stocks rose 10-50% in 5 days

Brushing aside slowdown fears, the bulls charge ahead on D-Street helped by consistent buying from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) for the past six trading sessions.

The buy movement helped the Sensex climb 39,000 levels while Nifty also closed above 11,600 for the week ended October 18.

While FIIs poured in nearly Rs 4000 crore in the past six trading sessions, they are still marginally net sellers for October, data showed. However, consistent buying from FIIs revived investors sentiment, suggest experts.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, trimmed India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth prospects by a whopping 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

"Markets witnessed buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) on improved sentiments and better prospects going ahead for the economy," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote told Moneycontrol.

"FPIs have initiated buying equities aggressively and have covered their short positions which have relieved Mr Market and cleared a major overhang. Therefore, new highs are expected sooner than earlier estimates," he said.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 3.07 percent while the Nifty added 3.15 percent compared to 2.7 percent gain seen in the Small-cap index, and 4.6 percent rally witnessed in the Mid-cap index, for the week ended October 18.

Small & mid-cap stocks witnessed continued buying as more than 60 stocks in the S&P BSE index rose 10-50 percent in the same period.

Stocks that gave a double-digit return include names like Fine Organic, Avanti Feeds, TVS Motor, GIC Housing, Emami, MMTC, BHEL, YES Bank, New India Assurance, etc. among others.

In the small-cap space, as many as 76 stocks gave 10-40 percent returns which includes names like Graphite India, Delta Corp, Rain Industries, Apollo Tyres, BF Investment, Hathway Cable, GIC Housing, and BF Utilities, etc. among others.

"The volatility seems to be subdued now as it shrank almost 7 percent while the outperformers that added much of the momentum are the Auto, Metal, Pharma, and Energy sectors," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

"We have seen some buying coming into Mid-cap and Small-cap space which confirms the universal participation," he said.

In the Mid-cap space, 17 stocks gave double-digit returns which include names like Sun TV, RBL Bank, Oil India, Emami, Edelweiss Financial, and Adani Enterprises.

Technical View:

Equity benchmarks gained for a second consecutive week to close higher by more than 3 percent at 11,662 levels on the back of strong global cues. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Mid-cap and Small-cap gained 4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively

The weekly price action formed a sizable bull candle carrying higher high-low, indicating an acceleration of upward momentum.

"The Nifty index has registered a breakout above the last three weeks falling trendline signalling termination of secondary corrective bias and resumption of the primary uptrend," ICICIDirect said in a report.

"In the process, Nifty as per our expectation approached our immediate target of 11,700. The current rally has seen broad-based participation with buying across sectors signalling strength and makes us confident to revise our target to the psychological mark of 12,000 in the coming weeks," it said.