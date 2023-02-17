 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIIs buy $876 million worth of stocks over 6 days; sign of renewed interest in India?

Ravindra Sonavane
Feb 17, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

Foreign investors prefer higher economic growth over valuation and are thus willing to give a premium to the Indian markets, an analyst said

Foreign institutional investors, who were net sellers of Indian shares since the start of 2023 amid expectations of continuing rate hikes by global central banks due to inflation, bought a net $876 million of Indian stocks over six sessions.

FIIs bought $685.55 million in equities during February 9-15, data from the National Securities Depository Ltd showed. They bought Rs 15,77.27 crore, or $190.48 million, in equities on February 16, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Since the start of the year, FII sold $3.59 billion in local equities, while in 2022, they remained net sellers of $17.21 billion.

The purchases took place even amid the probability of higher inflation in India and globally and the central bank's disinclination to reduce the pace of interest rate hikes. Economists raised expectations of the Reserve Bank of India increasing rates after higher-than-anticipated consumer inflation in the country.

Moreover, US producer prices rebounded more than expected in January, highlighting persistent inflationary pressures that may prompt the Federal Reserve to implement additional interest rate hikes.