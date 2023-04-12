 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIIs bought over $1 billion of local equities in past seven sessions

Ravindra Sonavane
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Brokerages said the recent drop in domestic share prices made valuations attractive.

Foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian shares over the past couple of sessions and brokers said the renewed interest may have to do with valuations in many sectors looking reasonable after a long spell.

Foreign investors bought about $1 billion in domestic equities from March 28 to April 10, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd.

Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 342.84 crore worth of shares on April 11, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange of India showed. They were net sellers of about $2.74 billion so far this year. In 2022, FIIs sold shares worth $13.41 billion.

Both Sensex and Nifty gained for the seventh consecutive session and hit nearly one month high. From 28 March till date, Sensex and Nifty rose 4.5 percent each while BSE Midcap and SmallCap climbed 4.7 percent and 6.8 percent. Year to date, Sensex and Nifty fell 1.1 percent and 2.12 percent, respectively, while BSE MidCap and SmallCap lost over 3 percent each.