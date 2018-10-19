FII View | Foreign investors cautious on India, pharma & consumption attractive: Steven Birch

The US Fed is expected to raise the interest rate to 2.5 percent in December, 3 percent in 2019 and 3.5 percent in 2020, which could further make FPIs pull out money from India, Steven Birch, President & CEO, William O’Neil+Co, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Foreign investors have been consistently pulling out money from India. Are they still overweight on India or are we back on equal or underweight?

As of now, foreign investors are cautious on India. They pulled out $13.7 billion (debt market $7.7 billion, equity $6 billion) from Indian markets. The US Fed is expected to raise the interest rate to 2.5 percent in December, 3 percent in 2019 and 3.5 percent in 2020, which could further make FPIs pull out money from India.

US sanctions on Iran come into effect from November 4, this will create supply concerns thus rising crude prices which widen India’s current account deficit (CAD) — a major factor determining rupee value.

The recent outflow of FPIs can be attributed to, rupee depreciation (dollar gains will be reduced), strengthening of US economy and rising 10-year treasury bond yields.

The US economy grew 4.1 percent in Q2, the highest since 2014. However, escalating trade war between the US and China, make emerging markets (EMs) look riskier when compared to developed counterparts.

With a foreign currency chest of more than $400 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can stabilise the rupee in the coming months.

Most emerging market currencies have depreciated in the past one year. For example, Russia (26%), South Africa (33%), Brazil (33%), Chile (18.5%) and Mexico (16%). (% are calculated using high and lows within the last one year).

As soon as the volatility in rupee decreases, foreign funds will start coming into Indian markets (both debt and equity) as India’s growth story remains intact.

According to the latest report by IMF, India is poised to grow at 7.4 percent in 2018 and 7.8 percent in 2019, making it the fastest growing economy among peers, overtaking China. Foreign investors would like to take part in India’s growth story and cannot risk missing such an opportunity.

What are the sectors that are looking attractive?

Pharma

Stocks are in good health, the manufacturing facilities of Biocon, Cipla have come clear with USFDA inspection. Indian pharma firms can benefit from USFDA approach to accelerate the approval process, as they have strong current ANDA pipeline for USFDA approval.

Insurance

Also, the insurance sector looks attractive as penetration will increase with the government promoting it aggressively. The sector is undermining, but in the past year or so top firms which have come up with IPOs have shown growth potential. With improving consumption power, awareness, people will be comfortable to pay premiums.

Consumption

With markets back in good shape, consumption stocks tend to do better. FMCG and retail can be the direct beneficiary as with improving market and economy as the purchasing power of people increases.

Top Five stocks which you think are now available at an attractive valuation.

According to our O’Neil methodology, we suggest investors to avoid bottom fishing. We believe to buy high and sell higher.

During this time, prepare a watchlist of companies that are fundamentally strong, moving sideways, forming base when markets are correcting and having low volumes on down days. Stocks showing these characteristics can give hefty return when markets rally.

We have Cipla, Biocon, ICICI Lombard, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, VIP Industries in our watch list.

Cipla:

Fundamentals are improving for Cipla. The consensus estimated earnings are likely to grow in double digit for the next two years. The growth in revenue from the domestic markets (+22% in Q1) and Africa (+14% in Q1) has positive impact on the stock.

In the current market scenario, it has a favourable technical profile as the stock trades above 200-day line. The level of Rs 680 is ideal buy price given the fundamentals are intact.

Biocon:

After correcting in the first half of October, Biocon is able to recover and reclaim 50-day line. Biocon hold 71 percent stake in Syngene. It has large and growing addressable market (CAGR 22% from 2014 to 2018) can benefit the firm.

Also, strong Biosimilar product portfolio has potential to increase revenue. The consensus estimates earning growth to be more than 50 percent in 2018-19.The stock is also in our Global Focus List.

ICICI Lombard:

It is country’s leading private sector general insurance company with a market share of 16.8 percent in the private space. The stock witnessed a sharp recovery and managed to reclaim 200-DMA after correction.

Consensus estimates 30 percent earnings growth in 2018-19. Also, increasing penetration of insurance in India is a growth driver.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail:

ABFRL brand outlets across 700+ cities and towns, 4,900+ multi-brand outlets across the country. Pantaloons revenue was up 26 percent in Q1.

Now, Pantaloon is also venturing in online space and increase in revenue from in-house brand can help improve margins. Also, upcoming festive season and private spending expected to increase, the stock has potential to do well. Technical profile is favorable as it is able to retake 50-DMA and 21-DMA after correcting.

VIP Industries:

The Company has strong fundamental and diverse product portfolio. It has more than 8,000 retail outlets in India with a network of over 1300 retailers across 27 countries. It can benefit from increasing private spending in the country.

The stock had undergone heavy correction with low volumes, but has recovered sharply during last week and technical profile improving after it retakes 200-day line.

Should investors should go underweight on equities and look at other asset classes such as fixed income at least till things get settled?

Fixed deposit, or FD, rates are in the range of 6-7%, whereas the WPI inflation was 5% for September, it is expected to be at higher levels due to rising crude prices, rupee depreciation.

Hence, the real rate of return in FDs would be 1-2%, which is way below the returns one garners from investing in equity as long as the investor is cautious while picking stocks and MFs.

The systematic slowdown in China, tightening of monetary policy by Fed and weakness in equity markets across most countries worldwide is also impacting India. Apart from the above factors, investor sentiment is playing a key role in driving volatility.

Markets have been weak due to continued selling by FIIs. Investors are preserving cash and waiting to restructure their portfolio as the market corrects.

In situations of high volatility, those stocks that exhibit strong fundamentals and trading above 50 or 200-DMA are to be picked for investing. Investors are advised to not go for bottom fishing. Earnings should be tracked carefully and stocks with predictable earnings growth - that are resilient in a weak market should be identified.

Alternatively, investors can go for MF SIPs as an investment for the horizon of 3-5 years. For such tenure, it's even advisable to keep investing through SIPs as for long-term perspective.

As of September's SIP are up 40 percent up YoY. A long-term investor in SIP might take this opportunity to average out his NAV per unit and hence continues with SIP’s.

Broader market weakness might present a good entry opportunity over the coming months for new investors.

Invest in pieces, multiple small investments with reasonable duration and take the complete position only after the General Elections’ scenario is clearer - to avoid risk.

Morgan Stanley in a report said that US equities are at a tipping-point? Do you agree?

Any increase in bond yields will create a sell-off in the equity markets. The recent sell-off in the global equity markets can be attributed for the same. The next rate hike is expected in December, which would further increase the US bond yields.

Growth stocks like Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, and Alphabet have been crucial driving force of US equity market in the past 9-1/2 years. Sustained economic growth is required for these growth stocks grow even further.

These stocks have surged a lot since their inception and companies are now looking for other revenue generating ideas to sustain the growth.

Just a week before earnings is set to kick off, and after a 3-4 percent down day for indices on last Wednesday, we at William O’Neil, have moved the US market into a correction.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average sliced below their respective 50-DMA, and the Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 indices broke through their respective 200-DMA.

In addition, all 11 O’Neil sectors, except utility, are below their 50-DMA and several including basic material and consumer cyclicals are below their 200-DMA.

As the bond yields and interest rate increase, the economic growth will be halted and will put serious pressure on future earnings of these leaders.

Even though US grew 4.1 percent in Q2, it is poised to grow at 2.5 percent in 2019 and 2 percent in 2020. During such lesser growth rates, utility stocks will prove their strength.

Do you see more downside in Indian market? Is it the right time to buy or sit tight?

The market is expected to swing between correction and rally attempt for few months. Therefore, we feel markets will be volatile for some months and in such a market capital preservation is key.

We currently advise investors to sit tight on cash and prepare watch list of high-quality growth stocks which have industry leading revenue and earnings growth.

In fact, a bear market needs more of hard work in terms of research and it’s a great time to identify new stocks which could be the next big winners in the upcoming rally.

Specifically, stocks and sectors which are resilient currently should be monitored carefully.

Most analysts complained about high valuations of Indian equity markets. Do you think that concern is now somewhat taken care of. Or, we are still trading above historical averages?

At 11,500 Nifty was trading at very high valuations with P/E of 28. It was trading at a similar valuation in 2001 and then it corrected almost 50 percent in the last six months. With a current P/E of 25.4, it is still above its historical average and calls for some more correction.

However, more than index it is the stocks which drive the market but valuations of some stocks still look rich given their subdued earnings in the last few quarters.

The current earnings season remains the key. If the earnings sustain or if we get to see some earnings surprise then prices will reflect those as ultimately prices follow the earnings.

After the recent hike by US Fed as well as a rise in US Bond Yields, most experts feel that RBI could hike rates sooner than expected. What is your assessment?

The US Fed rate hikes have been long expected and the recent Fed meet which hiked the policy rate to 2-2.25% also signalled another hike in December and 3 more in 2019.

The impact of US Fed rate hikes along with widening trade deficit because of crude’s bull run has caused FIIs to pull out roughly Rs 40,000 crore from Indian debt market since October 2017 (12 and half months) causing the upward pressure on Indian bond yields.

But amid all of these situations causing to slide rupee to new lows, RBI has hinted that it’s less worried about rupee’s level and more focused on its core objective - Inflation Targeting.

Keeping the rates unchanged on Oct 5 was another strong signal hinting same. This means that it’s safe to assume that inflation trajectory will solely determine RBI’s actions.

Talking about inflation trajectory, however fuel is putting upward risks, but food inflation (another major contributor to CPI basket) has been unusually low and benign. RBI projects inflation to remain within 3.9-4.5% range in second half FY19 (RBI’s target level-4%).

This means that we’re expected to see not more than 2 hikes before March 2019 unless there is a significant upward shock in inflation. However, RBI projects CPI inflation to be 4.8% in Q1 FY 2020 which might require RBI to do some precautionary rate hikes in Q1.

Do you think that heavy FII investment stocks could be under weather for some more time?

It’s possible that it’ll take some more time before FIIs comfortably return to India considering recent volatility, uncertainty on CAD due to rising oil prices, rupee and trade tensions.

After pulling out Rs 9,400 crore in September, FIIs so far in October have pulled out massive Rs 17,857 crore from Indian markets. We'll also have to take note of the volatility induced by mid-term US elections and state elections in India.

Also, since oil and rupee levels are unlikely to return to the comfortable level in near future and global trade tensions may also take some time before settling down, FIIs' strong return to the market is less likely in Q3 FY19.

Where do you see the currency headed in the next 6 months?

Dollar strengthening will continue amid trade restrictions being conceived by the US government and the US Fed has chalked out plan for rate hikes.

Further, crude oil is expected to take upward trajectory with falling US oil reserves, and with Iran sanctions coming into effect from Nov 4, 2018.

Also, the rise in trade gap from non-oil, non-gold imports (like electronic goods such as smartphones) is causing a burden on the trade deficit and hence, rupee. In India, RBI has ample forex reserves around USD 400.0 billion.

The above factors are well known and the government has indicated that it is watching the rupee closely and is not unduly worried about rupee move vs USD as long as rupee remains fairly valued versus a basket of broader currencies.

