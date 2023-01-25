 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FII selling, Budget 2023, growth fears & more: Here's why Sensex crashed

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

Stock Market Today:

Indian equity markets opened lower on January 25, in-line with global cues, and then extended their decline over the day with Sensex tanking 800 points.

At 11:30 am, the Sensex was down 846 points or 1.39 percent at 60,132. Nifty declined 254.80 points or 1.41 percent at 17,863. About 752 shares advanced, 2350 shares declined, while 111 shares were unchanged.

All sectors are trading in the red with financials taking the biggest hit. Nifty PSU Bank tanked 3.7 percent and Nifty Bank fell 2.3 percent. The biggest losers on the Nifty were Adani Ports, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Adani Enterprises.

