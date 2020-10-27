FII flows, COVID vaccine progress, global cues to decide rupee trajectory

The Indian rupee has appreciated by 1.9 percent since the start of September 2020 along with other emerging market currencies. In line with appreciation in risker assets, the dollar index has declined by 0.85 percent during the same time-frame. Positive global cues such as hopes of fast-tracking of vaccine release along with a second stimulus package from the US government led to the appreciation in the rupee in the last couple of months.

India's GDP to rebound by 8.8 percent in 2021

India's daily coronavirus case count continues to decline after hitting a peak of 97,000 on September 15. Along with falling numbers, the recovery rate of patients has also increased and is now close to 88.8 percent. However, number of cases still continue to remain high but expected demand recovery can be seen in H2FY21.

In its latest outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected India's GDP to contract by 10.3 percent in 2020, a downward revision from its forecast of 4.5 percent in June 2020. The revision reflected a severe than anticipated contraction in economic activities in the first quarter as the result of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. However, the Indian economy is expected to rebound by 8.8 percent in 2021, according to IMF.

Stimulus remains key for economic recovery

US Federal Reserve's balance sheet has ballooned to nearly $7 trillion in September 2020 from $4 trillion since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. In the latest US Fed meeting minutes of October 7, the central bank vouched to keep interest rates at near-zero for the coming years. Fiscal stimulus in the form of a second coronavirus relief package will play a role in the US' economic recovery.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the country had seen a better-than-expected recovery since May 2020 but a lack of further fiscal stimulus could jeopardise it.

In line with global central banks, the Reserve Bank of India, too, has maintained an accommodative stance on monetary policy along with record low repo rates of 4 percent. However, in its latest monetary policy meeting, the central bank admitted that the Indian economy was likely to contract by 9.5 percent in FY21.

Outlook

The US economic recovery has been better-than-expected from May onwards, according Powell but with the country still posting high number of daily COVID-19 cases, he urged the Senate to continue its efforts for a second fiscal stimulus package.

Talks over the fiscal stimulus package have been dragged on for days and weeks and an outcome is unlikely in the coming days.

Meanwhile, FII flows into the Indian equity market turned negative for the first time since the start of the pandemic. There was an outflow of Rs 7,783 crore in September. FII flows for October have been positive, so far, with net inflow of Rs 14,417 crore.

Treasury yields have been showing an upwards trajectory since the start of August, with current yields at 0.856 percent against 0.515 percent in August.

The rupee's trajectory would be heavily dependent on the FII flows in the Indian market coupled with early vaccine hopes for COVID-19.

Hence, USDINR (CMP: 73.65) is likely to move in the range from 73 at the lower end and 75 at the higher end of the spectrum till the end of November 2020.

(Vaqarjaved Khan, Research Analyst at Angel Broking Ltd.)

