FII exodus: About 70% of top Nifty200 stocks came under pressure in Q4

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who have pulled out nearly Rs 90,000 crore from the cash segment of Indian equity markets so far in 2020, turned net buyers in April, but almost 70 percent of the top Nifty companies witnessed selling pressure in the March quarter, data showed.

The shareholding pattern of March 2020 for around 160 of the top 200 companies (accounting for 70% of the top 200 firms by market-cap) gives a flavour of the extent of FII selling that has happened during the crash in Feb/Mar-20, Emkay Global said in a report.

“FPI ownership is down by 150 bps through the quarter, offset by a similar increase (160 bps) in the promoter holding. It is important to note here that the promoter buying of shares has been banned by SEBI till June 30, 2020,” it said.

Historically, a similar pattern was seen in the global financial crisis of 2008. And, back then the sell-off continued despite stabalisation in the market.

“If we compare this with the change in ownership during the last such crash in 2008 (the Dec08 quarter), we see a ~100 bps drop in the FPI ownership through the selloff. Followed by another 60 bps in the subsequent quarter,” said the report.

Of course, the 150 bps drop in Mar-20 makes the current sell-off similar in magnitude to two-quarters of the drop during the GFC and hence, one could argue that much of the selling is behind, it said.

But, the possibility of the further selloff from foreign investors remains an overhang but if government measures are adequate, and there are signs of a visible bounce back in the economy, FIIs should flow back to India, suggest experts.

FIIs activity will be dependent on government action, the spread of COVID-19 related cases, business opportunities, and how soon India Inc. manages to record positive earnings growth.

“FIIs were big sellers in March, as risk appetite collapsed amidst the rout in global markets. In April, with global markets as well as India staging a smart comeback, the FII selling abated to a large extend, although flows were still negative; the domestic flows primarily led the equity market rally,” Unmesh Kulkarni – Managing Director Senior Advisor, Julius Baer India told Moneycontrol.

“Going forward, the road is expected to be bumpy. For foreign investors to turn optimistic on India, they will watch out for some long-term signals with respect to:

(a) Covid-19 peaking out in India (we are still in the “up” trajectory),(b) lockdowns getting lifted and economic activity resuming (some part withdrawal of lockdown has just started, but we have still some time to go) and,

(c) strong support from the Government and the RBI to revive growth and demand, as well as stabilize financial markets,” he said.

