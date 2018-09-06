FIEO inks pact with NSE to increase awareness on price risk management

Exporters body FIEO said it has inked a pact with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) to impart knowledge to its members on price risk management and raising equity capital.

The MoU will also help members of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to get information related to hedging on NSE's platform for products like currency, debt, and commodity.

FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said the need for awareness creation assumes importance on account of huge volatility in currencies and uncertainty at the global trade front.

He also stressed on the need for awareness on NSE's EMERGE platform for raising equity capital as an effective alternative to address the increasing cost of borrowing, as interest rates are moving northward.