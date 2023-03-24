English
    Fidelity Investments, Societe Generale pick 2.98% stake in Campus Activewear

    TPG Growth III SF Pte Limited exited the footwear manufacturing company by selling the entire 2.32 crore equity shares.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    March 24, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST
    Foreign investors Fidelity Investments, and Societe Generale picked a 2.98 percent stake in Campus Activewear via open market transactions on March 24. However, TPG's exit might have sent the stock down nearly 9 percent.

    Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund bought 33.39 lakh shares, Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Discovery Fund acquired 17.1 lakh shares, while Societe Generale bought 40.56 lakh shares in Campus, as per bulk deals data available on the NSE.

    These foreign investors bought over 91 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 347 apiece.

    However, TPG Growth III SF Pte Limited, managed by private equity firm TPG, exited the footwear manufacturing company by selling the entire 2.32 crore equity shares or 7.62 percent shareholding at an average price of Rs 347.24 apiece.

    This could be the factor that the stock settled 8.57 percent lower at Rs 338.55 on the NSE.

    Among other deals, promoter entity Zydus Family Trust bought 5.1 lakh shares, representing 0.8 percent of total paid-up equity, in Zydus Wellness at an average price of Rs 1,499.67 per share. The stock seemed to react to the deal as it rose 3.64 percent to close at Rs 1,524.55 on the NSE.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Campus Activewear #Market Edge #Zydus Wellness
    first published: Mar 24, 2023 09:45 pm