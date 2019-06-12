Fidelity Funds buys stake in Hinduja Global, Vanguard Funds offloads in KPIT Tech

Fidelity Funds Asian Smaller Companies Pool purchased 1,39,720 equity shares of Hinduja Global Solutions on the NSE and 1,29,583 shares on the BSE at Rs 635 apiece, as per bulk deals data available on exchanges on June 12.

Global investment company, through its Vanguard Funds, sold 24,44,004 shares of KPIT Technologies on the NSE and 24,17,543 shares on the BSE at Rs 98 per share.

Solidarity Advisors purchased 1,26,297 shares of Neogen Chemicals at Rs 329.62 per share on the NSE.