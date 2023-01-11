 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Few takers for footwear stocks despite falling rubber prices

Dipti Sharma
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

Natural rubber constitutes a small percentage of the input cost of footwear companies, as most are moving to synthetic rubber. So, if one was looking at a play on falling rubber prices, tyre company stocks would make a better investment case, say experts.

Regardless of falling raw material prices and sound fundamentals of the footwear space, market participants have little conviction in putting money into these stocks.

So, why are investors avoiding footwear stocks? One common response is that there are ample number of better opportunities in the market.

Even as the price of rubber, a key raw material in the manufacture of footwear, has fallen, stocks of footwear makers hardly excite the market, said Awanish Chandra, Executive Director, SMIFS which is a research-based firm offering services in Institutional & Retail Broking, PMS, Research & Advisory, Investment Banking, Depository & Repository and Distribution.

According to Bloomberg data, FIBER US Commodity Rubber spot hit a low of $143.76 per pound on September 6, 2022, and Rubber RSS4 Kottayam hit a low of Rs 13,400 on December 26, 2022. Indian natural rubber (NR) prices had sunk to a two-year low in December on weak demand prospects.

“Even with the fall in rubber prices, footwear stocks are barely attracting investor attention for the simple reason that if I wanted a play on falling rubber prices, I would rather look at tyre companies,” Chandra added.