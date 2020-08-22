Festivities and your portfolio: how should you mange your money?

With the festive season starting, next few months could give us all a reason to cheer despite the ongoing pandemic. While celebrations may be muted this year, the fervour and expenditure may still be high, calling for adopting financial prudence.

Why it is Necessary?

Making space for the extra expenditure coming your way in the festive quarter, is essential, because things are quite different this year.

With the pandemic impacting enterprises and their profit margins, yearly appraisals, and bonuses have gone haywire. While most companies have cut down incentives, pay-cuts have become the new norm for several employees in the organised sector.

So, Diwali bonus that you were anticipating at the beginning of the year, may not come this year.

This makes it crucial for you to arrange your portfolio in a way that can accommodate the extra expense that you need to address in the coming months.

Maintaining a Fine Balance

At a time when cash flow is vague and uncertain, maintaining a fine balance between income and expenses is a tough balancing act to pull off. However, a little discipline can help you in this all-important exercise.

Chalk out the major expenses, akin to needs, coming your way during the festive season, and start saving for them immediately. Note that in this case, returns are secondary.

Investment in liquid or ultra-short duration funds can help you save for festivities. While liquid funds invest in securities maturating up to 91 days, ultra-short duration funds invest in instruments with Macaulay duration between 3 and 6 months.

Because of the short duration of these investments, investing in them protects your corpus from interest rate risks.

Also, you can redeem them when needed, with money being credited into your account the next day. At the same time, you can contemplate parking money in fixed deposits with a tenure ranging from a week to three months.

Stemming Expenses

While investments in the above-mentioned financial instruments can help you save for expenses related to festivals, it is equally essential to stem them as far as possible, to ensure that you don’t end up straining your finances.

For example, gold is on the buying list for most people, particularly during Diwali. The rally of Gold that surged by over 40 percent this year, has caught everyone by surprise.

However, to keep expenses to the minimum, it’s advisable to stay away from investing in physical gold this year. If at all gold buying is non-negotiable, it’s prudent to invest in gold ETFs as they can be purchased and sold anytime. Also, they help you take advantage of intermittent volatility in gold prices.

Additionally, you can invest in sovereign gold bonds that you can sell after the lock-in of 5 years. They also offer an interest rate of 2.5 percent, paid semi-annually.

To Sum Up:

There is need to gauge the importance and necessity of an expense and prepare accordingly. Though green shoots of economic recovery are visible in the macro indicators, the road to recovery is still a long-drawn one.

With hopes high of a vaccine hitting the markets soon, discipline coupled with patience can help you enjoy festivities stress-free without burning a hole in your pocket.

(The author is Head Edelweiss Wealth Management)

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.